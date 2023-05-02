Davóne Tines Will Perform At A.R.T. Gala Next Week

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University, led by Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Executive Director Kelvin Dinkins, Jr., announced today that renowned creator and performer Davóne Tines (The Black Clown, Crossing, Run AMOC! Festival) will perform at the theater's 2023 Gala. Tines joins previously announced Broadway star and recording artist Shoshana Bean (Waitress, Wicked, and Mr. Saturday Night) on the program. Held this year on Monday, May 8 at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center on N. Harvard Street in Allston, the event will honor departing Harvard University President Lawrence S. Bacow and Adele Fleet Bacow.

Davóne Tines is a pathbreaking artist whose work not only encompasses a diverse repertoire, from early music to new commissions by leading composers, but also explores the social issues of today. A creator, curator, and performer at the intersection of many histories, cultures, and aesthetics, he is engaged in work that blends opera, art song, contemporary classical music, spirituals, gospel, and songs of protest, as a means to tell a deeply personal story of perseverance that connects to all of humanity. Tines is Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale's Creative Partner and in January 2023 he became Artist-in-Residence at Brooklyn Academy of Music. He recently served as Artist-in-Residence at Detroit Opera-an appointment that culminated in his performance in the title role of Anthony Davis' X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X, and he is featured on the world premiere Grammy-nominated recording of X with Odyssey Opera and Boston Modern Orchestra Project, released in October 2023 on BMOP/sound. Tines is a member of AMOC and co-creator of The Black Clown, a music theater experience commissioned and premiered by American Repertory Theater. He is Musical America's 2022 Vocalist of the Year, a recipient of the 2020 Sphinx Medal of Excellence, and in 2019 was named one of Time Magazine's Next Generation Leaders. He is a graduate of The Juilliard School and Harvard University, where he also serves as guest lecturer. Please see below for a full bio.

A.R.T.'s annual gala supports the theater's mission and vision of expanding the boundaries of theater through programs that engage our hearts, minds, and bodies to imagine collective pathways forward. In 2023, A.R.T. will celebrate President Bacow and Adele Fleet Bacow for their inspiring impact on the arts at Harvard and beyond, as well as A.R.T.'s commitment to the research and development of groundbreaking theatrical experiences that catalyze dialogue and transformation.

The A.R.T.'s 2023 Gala Co-chairs are David E. & Stacey L. Goel and Linda Hammett Ory & Andrew Ory. The Gala Committee includes Ed & Sarah Baker, Terrie & Bradley Bloom, Katie & Paul Buttenweiser, Priscilla H. Douglas, Ann & Graham Gund, Barbara & Amos Hostetter, Jeaennie & Jonathan Lavine, Bill & Leslie Lee, Katherine & Joseph J. O'Donnell, Diane & Deval Patrick, and Penny Pritzker & Bryan Traubert.

The gala will begin with a cocktail hour at 6PM, followed by dinner, a live auction, and an artistic program.

Half and full table packages starting at $7,500, individual tickets starting at $1,500, and opportunities to support the event-including for individuals unable to attend-are available now at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Gala.