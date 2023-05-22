David Rhodes to Debut DOES ANYONE STILL FINISH...A HAT In Provincetown in June

Actor/Playwright/Solo Performer David Rhodes will be debuting his latest solo show DOES ANYONE STILL FINISH...A HAT / a musical musing on life and art, June 10th at Provincetown's Crown & Anchor. Produced by Patricia Fitzpatrick in conjunction with Provincetown Cabaretfest, the show features the music of Stephen Sondheim with Music Director Tracy Stark and Director James Beaman. DOES ANYONE STILL FINISH...A HAT explores the nuances of the artists' journey as expressed through the songs of Stephen Sondheim, with Rhodes' own personal anecdotes, and will be reprieved in the fall at New York's Triad Theater on November 3rd.

TICKETS HERE - PROVINCETOWN

Click Here

NEW YORK

https://www.instantseats.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=home.event&eventID=0BD7733C-E7EC-7C39-A6E285A9C7A6EFFF

trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, Carnegie-Mellon and Wesleyan University. Classically schooled with a contemporary edge, Rhodes' work as a solo artist, stage, film and television actor, have garnered critical acclaim nationally and internationally. Film credits include, Davey Beck in PLAYING FOR KEEPS (Miramax Films), Janos in THE DUELING ACCOUNTANT, (Bishai Bros. Productions) and most recently costarring with Francois Arnaud in the thriller feature RAPID EYE MOVEMENT (Tentmaker pictures). Equally comfortable in a doublet or detective's suit; credits range from La Fleche, in Molière's THE MISER, to the recurring role of Sergeant Hopper in Dick Wolf's, LAW AND ORDER franchise and good cop gone bad Remy Taylor in CBS's EAST NEW YORK. Musically, he toured with Cathy Rigby and John Schuck in PETER PAN. Other National Tours include GREASE, and ROMANCE ROMANCE, as well as various musical reviews. Rhodes' play CONSENT was produced at The Roundabout Theatre in New York, where he was privileged to serve as both playwright and director. His solo shows RITES OF PRIVACY and RHODES LESS TRAVELED have had successful extended runs in both New York and London and throughout the United States. Three other plays THE ROAD TO SKYE, BETTER OR WORSE, and EINE KLEINE NACHT are also currently in development.

David Rhodes WEBSITE https://www.davidrhodesnyc.com/