David Rhodes to Debut DOES ANYONE STILL FINISH...A HAT In Provincetown in June

DOES ANYONE STILL FINISH...A HAT explores the nuances of the artists' journey as expressed through the songs of Stephen Sondheim, with Rhodes' own personal anecdotes.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Photo 3 Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Adam Chanler-Berat, Mary Testa, Tally Sessions, and More Will Lead A NEW BRAIN at Barringt Photo 4 Chanler-Berat, Testa, Sessions, & More Will Lead A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage

Adam Chanler-Berat, Mary Testa, Tally Sessions, and More Will Lead A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage Company

Actor/Playwright/Solo Performer David Rhodes will be debuting his latest solo show DOES ANYONE STILL FINISH...A HAT / a musical musing on life and art, June 10th at Provincetown's Crown & Anchor. Produced by Patricia Fitzpatrick in conjunction with Provincetown Cabaretfest, the show features the music of Stephen Sondheim with Music Director Tracy Stark and Director James Beaman. DOES ANYONE STILL FINISH...A HAT explores the nuances of the artists' journey as expressed through the songs of Stephen Sondheim, with Rhodes' own personal anecdotes, and will be reprieved in the fall at New York's Triad Theater on November 3rd.

TICKETS HERE - PROVINCETOWN

Click Here

NEW YORK

https://www.instantseats.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=home.event&eventID=0BD7733C-E7EC-7C39-A6E285A9C7A6EFFF

David Rhodes

trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, Carnegie-Mellon and Wesleyan University. Classically schooled with a contemporary edge, Rhodes' work as a solo artist, stage, film and television actor, have garnered critical acclaim nationally and internationally. Film credits include, Davey Beck in PLAYING FOR KEEPS (Miramax Films), Janos in THE DUELING ACCOUNTANT, (Bishai Bros. Productions) and most recently costarring with Francois Arnaud in the thriller feature RAPID EYE MOVEMENT (Tentmaker pictures). Equally comfortable in a doublet or detective's suit; credits range from La Fleche, in Molière's THE MISER, to the recurring role of Sergeant Hopper in Dick Wolf's, LAW AND ORDER franchise and good cop gone bad Remy Taylor in CBS's EAST NEW YORK. Musically, he toured with Cathy Rigby and John Schuck in PETER PAN. Other National Tours include GREASE, and ROMANCE ROMANCE, as well as various musical reviews. Rhodes' play CONSENT was produced at The Roundabout Theatre in New York, where he was privileged to serve as both playwright and director. His solo shows RITES OF PRIVACY and RHODES LESS TRAVELED have had successful extended runs in both New York and London and throughout the United States. Three other plays THE ROAD TO SKYE, BETTER OR WORSE, and EINE KLEINE NACHT are also currently in development.

David Rhodes WEBSITE https://www.davidrhodesnyc.com/




RELATED STORIES - Boston

THE KING OF NEWGRASS Comes To The Hanover Theatre In June Photo
THE KING OF NEWGRASS Comes To The Hanover Theatre In June

Music Worcester brings Sam Bush, known as “The King of Newgrass” and his revolutionary take on bluegrass to Worcester's Hanover Theatre on June 9. The mandolin/fiddle/guitar-playing icon has taken the genre to new heights over a 50+ year career as a founding member of The New Grass Revival, and working with such legends as Leon Russell, Emmylou Harris,  Lyle Lovett, and Béla Fleck & The Flecktones. 

Provincetown Theater to Present 4-STAR SOLO SHOW FESTIVAL Photo
Provincetown Theater to Present 4-STAR SOLO SHOW FESTIVAL

From the legendary wit of Dorothy Parker to the pizazz of a Broadway baby, and from one ripe-n-ready “banana” to a single woman's journey through a Scottish horror story, the second production of Provincetown Theater's 60th Anniversary Season will mark the return of another wildly diverse 4-Star Solo Show Festival, performing throughout the month of June at the company's playhouse at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA.

Pao Arts Center, CHUANG Stage, and AATAB to Present New Bilingual Workshop Reading FLIGHT Photo
Pao Arts Center, CHUANG Stage, and AATAB to Present New Bilingual Workshop Reading FLIGHT OF A LEGLESS BIRD

Pao Arts Center, in collaboration with CHUANG Stage and Asian American Theatre Artists of Boston (AATAB), will present the workshop reading of Flight of a Legless Bird (in Chinese: 無腳鳥的飛行), taking place at Pao Arts Center on Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, June 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

North Shore Civic Ballet Opens Spring Auction On May 26 Photo
North Shore Civic Ballet Opens Spring Auction On May 26

The North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB) is getting ready to launch its annual online spring auction this month. 


More Hot Stories For You

THE KING OF NEWGRASS Comes To The Hanover Theatre In JuneTHE KING OF NEWGRASS Comes To The Hanover Theatre In June
Provincetown Theater to Present 4-STAR SOLO SHOW FESTIVALProvincetown Theater to Present 4-STAR SOLO SHOW FESTIVAL
Pao Arts Center, CHUANG Stage, and AATAB to Present New Bilingual Workshop Reading FLIGHT OF A LEGLESS BIRDPao Arts Center, CHUANG Stage, and AATAB to Present New Bilingual Workshop Reading FLIGHT OF A LEGLESS BIRD
Cape Rep Theatre Announces 2023 Outdoor Children's SeasonCape Rep Theatre Announces 2023 Outdoor Children's Season

Videos

Video: Sean Hayes on Why GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR is 'Therapeutic' to Him Video Video: Sean Hayes on Why GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR is 'Therapeutic' to Him
Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Video
Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Video
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
The Umbrella Arts Center (5/12-6/04)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Australian Pink Floyd Show
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/24-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Christopher Cross and Justin Hayward
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (6/18-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Born to do This - Joan of Arc Rock Opera
The Company Theatre (7/28-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Memphis
Milburn Stone Theatre (6/09-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Southern Comfort
Acting Out Theater Company Inc (6/01-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sister's Back to School Catechism
The Company Theatre (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mad Ones
Studio Theatre Worcester (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kansas: Another Fork in the Road 50th Anniversary Tour
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/07-10/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You