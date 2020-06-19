Dar Williams, Aoife O'Donovan, Vance Gilbert and More to Take Part in Club Passim's PASSIM PERSISTS FESTIVAL

Club Passim is launching the Passim Persists Festival streaming Wednesday, June 24 through Tuesday, June 30. The festival will wrap up the non-profit's Spring fundraiser, themed "Passim Persists," and include performances by Dar Williams, Aoife O'Donovan, Vance Gilbert, Dietrich Strause, Margaret Glaspy, Rose Cousins and more. The artists will be performing in-the-round, allowing them to interact with one another and share their personal experiences about why Passim must persist. Pasism Persists will stream nightly from Wednesday, June 24 through Tuesday, June 30 each night starting at 8PM on passim.org.

"If there's one thing we've learned during this shutdown period, it's how much live music means to us, along with the artists who make it," said Jim Wooster, Executive Director of Club Passim. "Passim must persist to give voice to artists and provide our audience with incredible live music for generations to come."

The Passim Persists Lineup Includes:

Wednesday, June 24

Thursday, June 25

Passim Staff Night

Friday, June 26

Zachariah Hickman

Dar Williams

Aoife O'Donovan

Kaiti Jones

Julian Loida

Liv Greene

Rachel Sumner

Oliver Esposito

Zack Greenstein

Sadie Gustafson-Zook

Mariel Vandersteel

Holly McGarry

Peter Mulvey

Vance Gilbert

Carsie Blanton

Jobi Riccio

Saturday, June 27

Sunday, June 28

Monday, June 29

Dietrich Strause

Pamela Means

Tim Gearan

Erin McKeown

Margaret Glaspy

Lyle Brewer

Dinty Child

Rose Cousins

Hanneke Cassel

Alisa Amador

Tuesday, June 30

Bruce Molsky

Rachael Davis

More artists will be announced in the near future.

The Passim Persists Festival will stream on Passim.org Wednesday, June 24 through Tuesday, June 30 starting at 8PM each night. Viewers are encouraged to donate $25 per night to the Passim Persists campaign. All donations and memberships will go towards the Passim Persists Spring Fundraiser.

