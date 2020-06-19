Dar Williams, Aoife O'Donovan, Vance Gilbert and More to Take Part in Club Passim's PASSIM PERSISTS FESTIVAL
Club Passim is launching the Passim Persists Festival streaming Wednesday, June 24 through Tuesday, June 30. The festival will wrap up the non-profit's Spring fundraiser, themed "Passim Persists," and include performances by Dar Williams, Aoife O'Donovan, Vance Gilbert, Dietrich Strause, Margaret Glaspy, Rose Cousins and more. The artists will be performing in-the-round, allowing them to interact with one another and share their personal experiences about why Passim must persist. Pasism Persists will stream nightly from Wednesday, June 24 through Tuesday, June 30 each night starting at 8PM on passim.org.
"If there's one thing we've learned during this shutdown period, it's how much live music means to us, along with the artists who make it," said Jim Wooster, Executive Director of Club Passim. "Passim must persist to give voice to artists and provide our audience with incredible live music for generations to come."
The Passim Persists Lineup Includes:
Wednesday, June 24
Thursday, June 25
Passim Staff Night
Friday, June 26
Zachariah Hickman
Dar Williams
Aoife O'Donovan
Kaiti Jones
Julian Loida
Liv Greene
Rachel Sumner
Oliver Esposito
Zack Greenstein
Sadie Gustafson-Zook
Mariel Vandersteel
Holly McGarry
Peter Mulvey
Vance Gilbert
Carsie Blanton
Jobi Riccio
Saturday, June 27
Sunday, June 28
Monday, June 29
Dietrich Strause
Pamela Means
Tim Gearan
Erin McKeown
Margaret Glaspy
Lyle Brewer
Dinty Child
Rose Cousins
Hanneke Cassel
Alisa Amador
Tuesday, June 30
Bruce Molsky
Rachael Davis
More artists will be announced in the near future.
The Passim Persists Festival will stream on Passim.org Wednesday, June 24 through Tuesday, June 30 starting at 8PM each night. Viewers are encouraged to donate $25 per night to the Passim Persists campaign. All donations and memberships will go towards the Passim Persists Spring Fundraiser.