Dane Vannatter's Concert Features A New Song From LOCKED AND LOADED, AN AMERICAN MUSICAL

A new song from "Locked and Loaded, an American Musical" will be featured in Dane Vannatter's July 12th concert in Provincetown, Massachusetts. "My Heart Is Full" is the fourteenth song in the musical about the concentric circles of pain caused by gun violence.

Award-winning journalist and pianist Jim Brosseau is the musical's composer, lyricist and book writer (www.lockedandloadedmusical.com).

Bistro Award winner and multiple MAC Award nominee Vannatter will perform at the concert with the Cape Cod Jazz Quintet at the Provincetown Art Association and Museum (information about the 6pm event at paam.org). The Boston Globe has hailed Vannatter's "swinging, soaring" style. "Give Me Something Real" is the vocalist's most recent CD.

"Dane shares my passion for strengthening our gun laws for the safety of all Americans," said Brosseau, who'll accompany Vannatter on the ballad.

First presented at Cape Cod's historic Provincetown Theater, the musical has since received additional staged readings: at New York's Theatre at St. John's in Greenwich Village and In the East Gallery of Provincetown's Pilgrim Monument Museum (Broadway World, www.broadwayworld.com/off-off-broadway/article/Staged-Reading-Set-For-Revamped-Gun-Musical-LOCKED-AND-LOADED-20190917).

The musical-a one-act with five actors in its latest incarnation-is tentatively scheduled for another New York City staged reading late this year, and Brosseau is in talks with a Massachusetts theater about a full run in 2023.