Dance Complex Celebrates the Diversity of Dance at Starlight Square in Cambridge, MA

The Dance Complex in Cambridge is hosting the Festival of Us, You, We & Them July 29-31 celebrating the diversity of dance and movement through free performances, classes, and conversation at Starlight Square in the heart of Cambridge's Central Square.

The extraordinary variety of dance and movement from around the world will be front and center including a wide range of forms such as Samba, West African Dance, Street Dance and Disabilities Dance. Classes, conversation, and performances will be led by teachers and performers from The Dance Complex and the dance community.

The highlight of the weekend will be Saturday evening's Teaching Artist and Student Concert at Starlight Square at 7pm featuring 5 performances showcasing the diversity of the dance community.

The Flamenco Showcase by Laura Sánchez Flamenco Company will be performed by students and professional flamenco dancers. This performance will be the culmination of the Summer Flamenco Workshop at the Dance Complex.

Johara Boston and Snake Dance Theater presents two pieces, performed by several of her current students and professional guest dancer, Ala Shaya. One work is a lyrical veil dance in a style described as vintage Turkish and American cabaret. The second piece is set to a lively, playful song by a popular Egyptian artist, Rayheen Nesshar. The dance employs Egyptian movements such as locks and shimmies.

Patrick Planet presents Street Jazz performances by students of all levels drawing upon movement styles such as Hip-Hop, Jazz Funk, Street Jazz, Theatre Jazz, Tae Kwon Do, and more. SambaViva, the internationally recognized dance and music ensemble dedicated to authentically presenting and promoting Brazilian culture, showcases a high-energy samba piece and presents their intermediate students and new company members to the world. Les Enfants du Soleil - African Dance Theater will offer a performance of West African Contemporary Dance with live music. Students will be led by Artistic Director and choreographer Alioune "Pape" N'Diaye.

A complete schedule of activities is available at Dancecomplex.org.

The Dance Complex, celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year, is the central hub of dance- locally, with connections to the New England region and in dialogue with the inter/national dance field. Our building, an 1884-circa Odd Fellow's Hall in the heart of Central Square, Cambridge, is a home to a diverse range of movers and dancers. This unique arts center hosts professional, pre-professional, and recreational movers. All are able to find a variety of movement and dance classes to take their next step. All can access affordable studio space, and participate in programs to help strengthen their choreographic, performance, and production skills. Those who dance, teach, and create within Our Studios receive valued space in a supportive environment for affordable rental rates.

Festival of Us, You, We & Them is presented by The Dance Complex July 29-31 at Starlight Square, 84 Bishop Allen Drive, Central Square Cambridge. Hours are Friday July 29 6p-9pm/Saturday July 30 1pm-9pm/Sunday July 31 1pm-6pm. For more information and registration visit www.starlightsquare.org.