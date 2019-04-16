DMITRI IN THE DARK Comes to Boston University Dance Theater

Dmitri in the Dark is a performance experience that combines a live string quartet playing Dmitri Shostakovich's String Quartet No. 6 alongside contemporary circus artists. Listen once to Shostakovich's quartet performed in almost complete darkness to form your own imaginings about the beautiful yet scathing piece. Rejoin us after an intermission with Russian treats to hear the quartet played again, this time with the lights up and accompanied by physical theater actors, acrobats, and contortionists who will help create a visual version of the story Shostakovich tells us in his music.

The quartet features Subaiou Zhang and Alenka Donovan on violin, Jessica Cooper on viola, and Alyssa Lawson on cello. Circus artists appearing on the ground and in the air are Rachel Barringer, who performs a contortion and hoop act, and Leah Abel and Molly Baechtold who perform a duo silks act. Throughout, physical theatre performers Molly Kimmerling and William Schuller weave the composition into a story. The production is directed by Amy Meyer.

Dmitri in the Dark will have two performances on May 4th, 2019, at 2pm and 8pm at the Boston University Dance Theater, located at 915 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA. The theater entrance is located on the Buick Street side of the building.

Tickets are on sale now at www.dmitriinthedark.com, $30 general admission, $15 students or under 18 with ID.





