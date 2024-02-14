D.L. Hughley, Jesus Jones & More Set for City Winery Boston Spring 2024 Lineup

City Winery Boston will play host to a range of extraordinary talent in Spring 2024, giving audiences an opportunity to experience these artists in an intimate club setting. Tickets and information for all shows can be found at citywineryboston.com.

Among the performances on tap this Spring are:

Politically savvy stand-up comedian D.L. Hughley, takes over City Winery for six shows from March 29-31. Known as one of “The Original Kings of Comedy,” and his ABC sit-com The Hugleys, he has also written two New York Times Best Sellers books.

Jesus Jones, the British alternative rock band formed in the late 1980s, which gained international recognition with their hit single “Right Here, Right Now,” comes to the stage April 2. Known best for his soulful acoustic melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and gold certified single “I'd Rather Be With You,”

Joshua Radin joined by Maddie Poppe performs songs from his latest album including “Neverland Version 2” for two shows April 6-7. The latest album captivates listeners with its poignant lyrics, and a seamless blend of acoustic warmth, offering a heartfelt musical journey.

On April 9, City Winery Boston will host a live recording of the Two Dykes & A Mic podcast. This vibrant and unapologetically queer show combines humor, wit, and insightful conversations, offering a unique and engaging perspective on LGBTQ+ issues and pop culture.

Two time Grammy Award-winning pianist and composer Jim Brickman comes to the City Winery April 11. Celebrated for his captivating melodies that seamlessly blend elements of pop, classical, and new age music, Brickman has been enchanting audiences worldwide for decades. Prolific American musician and songwriter, known for his diverse musical styles that seamlessly blend rock, punk, and traditional Mexican influences,

Over the course of his career, Alejandro Escovedo, has played an important role in punk (with the Nuns), roots rock (the True Believers), and alt-country (Rank & File) before launching a solo career that's seen him work with everyone from Tony Visconti, John Cale to Bruce Springsteen. He'll be performing songs from his new album “Echo Dancing” April 13. His latest album showcases his continued musical evolution, cementing his reputation as a seasoned artist unafraid to push boundaries.

Grammy-Award-winning singer-songwriter Elle Varner performs exclusive new and unreleased material in addition to the classics in Elle Varner Unplugged Elle's intimate and profound acoustic performance, showcasing the raw emotion and musical prowess, takes the main stage April 20.

Embark on a spiritual journey April 22-23, as the ethereal Gregorian Pure Chants Tour takes audiences through a mesmerizing musical experience, blending centuries-old sacred melodies with modern interpretations, creating an atmosphere of timeless serenity and reflection. 10,000 Maniacs continues to captivate audiences with their unique blend of folk-rock and Natalie Merchant's passionate vocals on April 28.

Hawthorne Heights gained prominence for their emotionally charged and melodic sound, blending post-hardcore elements with heartfelt lyrics that resonated with a generation of alternative music enthusiasts. On the Behind the Tears tour, the band performs an acoustic version of their 2004 album; The Silence in Black and White on May 6.

Jethro Tull's Martin Barre with Dan Crisp- A Brief History of Tull brings the band's legendary guitarist to City Winery Boston on May 8. The show celebrates the musical journey of Jethro Tull throughout the decades, featuring a special visual presentation that, together with the music, highlights the 50 years of Jethro Tull musical career. VIP tickets include a Meet & Greet prior to the show for Tull fans.

Dubbed the “premiere song-stylist and songwriter of her generation” by The New Yorker, and “The Duchess of Coolsville” by Time magazine, Rickie Lee Jones, performs her soulful compositions and poetic lyrics live in concert on May 11.

Renowned American rock band, The BoDeans, who have captivated audiences for decades with their moving melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and a signature blend of roots rock and elements of folk, alternative, and country, perform live in concert at City Winery Boston May 22.

American singer-songwriter, John Hiatt whose eloquent and diverse musical repertoire, seamlessly blending rock, blues, and folk influences throughout his distinguished career performs with Mark Erelli on May 25.

City Winery was founded in New York City in 2008 by Michael Dorf to deliver a unique combined culinary and cultural experience to urban wine enthusiasts. Each City Winery offers intimate concerts, food and wine seminars, private event spaces, upscale dining, and a fully functioning winery. Today, City Winery has physical locations in New York City, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Grand Central, and Hudson Valley.

For tickets and information on these shows and more, visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.