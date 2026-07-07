Abbie Gardner and More Will Come to Plymouth's Spire Center This Fall

NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. Sign Up

The Spire Center for Performing Arts has announced four new shows coming to Plymouth this Fall: Abbie Gardner, October 15; Patty Larkin & Lucy Kaplansky, October 17; Comedian Lenny Clarke, October 30; and the Laszlo Gardony Quartet, November 12. Tickets for these shows go on sale this Saturday July 11 at 6am.

Billboard charting artist Abbie Gardner is a fiery dobro player with an infectious smile. Whether performing solo or with Red Molly, her acclaimed tales of love and loss, both gritty and sweet, are propelled by her impeccable slide guitar playing. She channels Lucinda and Bonnie but remains pure Abbie. As an award-winning songwriter, captivating vocalist, and a world-class lap style dobro player, she has an unmistakable sound all her own. Acoustic Guitar Magazine says, "sheer brilliance and power ... her evocative guitar is a second voice throughout, sometimes singing in unison, in harmony other times, or answering as in a conversation with the singer.”

This concert is part of the Spire Center's Lobby Series, a showcase for local and regional musicians in an intimate setting and is presented by The Antonia and Vladimir Kulaev Cultural Heritage Fund.

Two legendary singer-songwriters, Patty Larkin & Lucy Kaplinsky make for a potent double bill at The Spire Center on October 17. Patty Larkin (pictured below, left) , a founding member of Four Bitchin' Babes, has been described as “riveting” (Chicago Tribune), “hypnotic” (Entertainment Weekly), and a “drop-dead brilliant” performer (Performing Songwriter), Patty has captured audiences for over 30 years with an imagination, enchantment, and technical artistry that has redefined the boundaries of the guitar driven singer songwriter.

Lucy Kaplansky is an acclaimed singer songwriter of rare talent, who, along with Dar Williams and Richard Shindell formed the folk group Cry, Cry, Cry.

Boston comedian, actor, and entertainer Lenny Clarke takes the stage at The Spire Center on October 30. Best known for his bold and sarcastic commentary, quick wit, and unmistakable Boston accent, this icon of the New England comedy scene rose to fame in the 1980s and has since become a household name across the country.

Beyond his comedy work, Clarke is deeply committed to giving back. He frequently donates his time and talent to support charitable organizations throughout Massachusetts and beyond. Whether he's performing stand-up or hosting an event, Lenny Clarke continues to be a beloved and influential figure in the entertainment industry. He currently resides in Massachusetts with his wife, Jennifer.

The Laszlo Gardony Quartet plays the main stage, as part of the Spire Center's Lobby Series November 12. Winner of the Great American Jazz Piano Competition, pianist / composer Gardony has been noted for his “fluid pianism” by The New York Times, and the legendary Dave Brubeck called him “a great pianist.” Two of his albums made DownBeat Magazine's “Best of the Year” list as well as the Boston Globe's “Best Jazz Albums of the Year” list. He is a professor of piano at Berklee College of Music in Boston and on the faculty at Harvard University's “Jazz Combo Initiative” program.

The quartet is composed of three other outstanding musicians. Don Braden is a world-class tenor saxophonist, flutist, composer, and educator recognized globally for his dynamic jazz solos, prolific compositions, and dedicated teaching. He has performed alongside greats including Betty Carter, Wynton Marsalis, Freddie Hubbard, and Roy Haynes, Drummer Yoron Israel stands as one of the most sought-after musicians of his generation. In addition to leading his own projects, he has contributed to over 200 recordings as an accompanist with luminaries such as Sonny Rollins, Abbey Lincoln, Ahmad Jamal, and Horace Silver. Yoran has been a member of the Laszlo Gardony Trio for over 20 years and is Chair and Professor of Percussion at Berklee College of Music. Bassist John Lockwood has earned an esteemed international reputation throughout his career, performing alongside legends such as Joe Henderson, Dizzy Gillespie, Pat Metheny, and Freddie Hubbard, to name a few. John also serves as an Associate Professor at Berklee College of Music.

Other upcoming events at the Spire include Dad Bods Comedy Tour July 31; Karla Bonoff August 1; Omari Banks August 2; THE MUSIC OF The Beach Boys featuring PET SOUNDS LIVE August 7; Grace KellyAugust 8 at 5pm (doors at 4pm) and 8pm (doors at 7pm ; Tom Rush August 9; Larry McCray August 14; Hey 19!-Steely Dan Tribute August 15; Mystic Bowie's Talking Dreads August 18 at 3pm (doors at 2pm) Ruthie Foster August 21; CountryFest with Thompson Square and more August 22; Time in a Bottle: Songs of the '70s with Swearingen & Kelli August 28; Improv Asylum Aug 29; Cantrip and Low Lily September 5; Chris Knight September 10; Bearly Dead September 15; Don't Look Back: The Boston Experience September 19; Donna the Buffalo September 25; and Young Dubliners September 26 at 7:30pm (doors at 6:30pm) .

Need more Boston Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...