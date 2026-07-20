Spire Center To Present Zoë Lewis, Borromeo String Quartet, Balourdet Quartet & More for 2026-27 Season

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The Spire Center for Performing Arts announced five different concerts that showcase the range of offerings at the Plymouth venue: Zoë Lewis October 22, Borromeo String Quartet November 1, Balourdet Quartet February 21, Galvin Cello Quartet March 17, and Lenny Williams, Niav Maher & Friends March 21, all go on sale Saturday, July 25 at 6am. Tickets for all shows at the Spire Center are available now.

Singer/songwriter Zoë Lewis will perform October 22nd as part of The Spire Lobby Series, which showcases local and regional musicians in a relaxed and intimate setting. Affectionately known as “a band in a body” Lewis plays vagabond jazz, gypsy swing and world-beat grooves on piano, ukulele, guitar and more. Originally from the UK, Zoë now makes her home in Provincetown. She has toured with Judy Collins, the Indigo Girls, Richie Havens, Nanci Griffiths and has even opened for Pat Benatar on the ukulele. The Lobby Series is presented by The Antonia and Vladimir Kulaev Cultural Heritage Fund.

On November 1, the Borromeo String Quartet performs as part of The Spire Center's 2026-2027 Classical Serenades series, which begins on September 27 with the Calyx Piano Trio. Classical Serenades was created to give audiences a space to slow down, reflect, and enjoy the enduring beauty of chamber music in the glow of a Sunday afternoon.

Hailed by audiences and critics around the world, the Borromeo Quartet has been inspiring audiences for 35 years and has been the ensemble-in- residence at New England Conservatory for over three decades. The quartet has performed on major concert stages across the globe, including appearances at Carnegie Hall, the Berlin Philharmonie, Wigmore Hall, Suntory Hall, the Concertgebouw, Seoul Arts Center, the Shanghai Oriental Arts Center, and performed for many years with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

On February 21, the Classical Serenades series continues with the Balourdet Quartet. Described as “an ensemble unafraid to show its personality” (The Strad), the Quartet was awarded the 2024 Avery Fisher Career Grant as well as Chamber Music America's 2024 Cleveland Quartet Award. The Quartet was formed in 2018 at the Taos School of Music, where its members bonded around Chef Antoine Balourdet's table, inspired by his joie de vivre. They later named the ensemble in tribute to him, honoring the generosity and spirit of friendship he brought to their early days.

On March 7, Classical Serenades presents the Galvin Cello Quartet, who explore the limitless range of a cello ensemble by bringing together new works from diverse cultural backgrounds while seeking to establish the cello quartet as a core part of the classical music world. The Galvin Cello Quartet burst onto the scene after capturing the Silver Medal at the 2021 Fischoff Competition. Praised as a quartet whose “cellists are brilliant instrumentalists and thoughtful musicians individually, but their renditions as a group are glorious,” (Arnold Steinhardt, Guarneri String Quartet) the Galvin Cello Quartet burst onto the scene after capturing the Silver Medal at the 2021 Fischoff Competition. With members from Brazil, South Korea, and the United States, the Quartet takes its name from the Mary B. Galvin Recital Hall at Northwestern University's Bienen School of Music, where three of its members – Sydney Lee, Haddon Kay, and Luiz Fernando Venturelli – met as students of noted cellist Hans Jørgen Jensen. In 2024, the Quartet welcomed James Baik, another former student of Jensen, as their newest memb

March 21 Sunday Serenades presents Candlelight with Lenny Williams, Niav Maher & Friends, for an afternoon of jazz, blues and more featuring pianist Lenny Williams, vocalist Niav Maher with special guest artists Billy Buss, trumpet, Marshall Wood, bass, Marty Richards, drums, and Gabrielle Jonas, guitar. From soulful ballads to upbeat jazz classics, this dynamic and sophisticated candlelight performance celebrates the enduring beauty of jazz while honoring the late Eva Cassidy through heartfelt tributes and inspired interpretations. The program also features enduring songs by the legendary songwriters including Burt Bacharach, Paul Simon, Bill Withers, and Steve Winwood.

Other upcoming events at the Spire include Karla Bonoff August 1; Omari Banks August 2; THE MUSIC OF The Beach Boys featuring PET SOUNDS LIVE August 7; Grace Kelly August 8 at 5pm (doors at 4pm) and 8pm (doors at 7pm ; Tom Rush August 9; Larry McCray August 14; Hey 19!-Steely Dan Tribute August 15; Mystic Bowie's Talking Dreads August 18 at 3pm (doors at 2pm) Ruthie Foster August 21; CountryFest with Thompson Square and more August 22; Time in a Bottle: Songs of the '70s with Swearingen & Kelli August 28; Improv Asylum Aug 29; Cantrip and Low Lily September 5; Chris KnightSeptember 10; Bearly Dead September 15; Don't Look Back: The Boston Experience September 19; Donna the Buffalo September 25; Young Dubliners September 26 at 7:30pm (doors at 6:30pm) and the Calyx Piano Trio September 27 at 3pm (doors at 2pm) .

The Spire Center for the Performing Arts presents Zoë Lewis Thursday October 22 at 7:30pm (doors at 6:30pm; Borromeo String Quartet Sunday November 1 at 3pm (doors at 2pm); Balourdet Quartet Sunday February 21 at 3pm (doors at 2pm); Galvin Cello Quartet Sunday March 7 at 3pm (doors at 2pm); and Candlelight With Lenny Williams, Niav Maher & Friends Sunday March 21 at 3pm (doors at 2pm). Tickets go on sale Saturday, July 25 , 2026, at 6am. Tickets for all shows are available at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and at public lots near the venue.

Zoë Lewis

Thursday, October 22, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. (Doors at 6:30 p.m.)

Singer-songwriter Zoë Lewis brings her signature blend of vagabond jazz, gypsy swing, and world music to the Spire Lobby Series. Known as "a band in a body," Lewis performs on piano, ukulele, guitar, and more. Originally from the U.K. and now based in Provincetown, she has toured with Judy Collins, the Indigo Girls, Richie Havens, and Nanci Griffith, and has opened for Pat Benatar.

Borromeo String Quartet

Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 3 p.m. (Doors at 2 p.m.)

Part of the Classical Serenades series, the internationally acclaimed Borromeo String Quartet celebrates more than 35 years of performance. The ensemble has appeared at Carnegie Hall, the Berlin Philharmonie, Wigmore Hall, the Concertgebouw, and with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, while serving as ensemble-in-residence at the New England Conservatory for more than three decades.

Balourdet Quartet

Sunday, February 21, 2027 at 3 p.m. (Doors at 2 p.m.)

The award-winning Balourdet Quartet continues the Classical Serenades series. Winners of the 2024 Avery Fisher Career Grant and Chamber Music America's Cleveland Quartet Award, the ensemble has earned acclaim for its expressive performances and dynamic artistry. Formed at the Taos School of Music in 2018, the quartet is named in honor of Chef Antoine Balourdet.

Galvin Cello Quartet

Sunday, March 7, 2027 at 3 p.m. (Doors at 2 p.m.)

The Galvin Cello Quartet explores the rich possibilities of the cello ensemble through innovative programming and works from diverse cultural traditions. Silver Medal winners at the 2021 Fischoff Competition, the ensemble features musicians from Brazil, South Korea, and the United States who are dedicated to expanding the cello quartet repertoire.

Candlelight with Lenny Williams, Niav Maher & Friends

Sunday, March 21, 2027 at 3 p.m. (Doors at 2 p.m.)

Pianist Lenny Williams and vocalist Niav Maher are joined by special guests Billy Buss (trumpet), Marshall Wood (bass), Marty Richards (drums), and Gabrielle Jonas (guitar) for an afternoon of jazz, blues, and timeless classics. Presented by candlelight, the concert honors the legacy of Eva Cassidy while celebrating the music of Burt Bacharach, Paul Simon, Bill Withers, Steve Winwood, and other legendary songwriters.

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