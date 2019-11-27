Creative Team Announced for ANNIE at New Bedford Festival Theatre

Complete creative team has been announced for Annie at New Bedford Festival Theatre, which begins its limited engagement at the Zeiterion Theatre on July 24th, 2020. Diane DiCroce will direct the production, which will have choreography by Andrew Winans.

Diane DiCroce (Director) is a Musical Theatre Director, Actor and Educator. Most recently she directed Spotlight Repertory's (NYC) first full production, Mamma Mia, at the Music Hall. Other Directing credits include: Always, Patsy Cline, Our Town, Inherit the Wind and The King and I (2016 NH Hampshire Theatre Award-Winning production) for the Weathervane Theatre in NH where she was also the Season 53 Resident Director. She also Directed a Benefit Concert of It Shoulda Been You for the Weathervane Theater Alumni Association working with the show's original Broadway creators, Barbara Anselmi and Brian Hargrove, and the 2017 benefit, Viva Las Vegas. In Boston Diane has Directed Lucky Stiff (RJO Paramount Theatre) and Urinetown (Cutler Majestic Theatre) for Emerson Stage in the heart of Boston's Historic Theatre District. Other Directing credits include, Songs For a New World (Seaside Music Theatre) and My Way (University of Findlay). Last December, Diane was invited to the O'Neill Theatre Center to be part of the "National Conversation" Series. She serves on the Professional Auditions committee for the Southeastern Theatre Conference and is a member of NATS and NETC. As an Actor, Diane performed for several years on Broadway (Les Miserables) as well as National and International Tours (Les Miserables, My Fair Lady, 42nd Street). Diane is an Assistant Professor for the BFA Musical Theatre Program at Emerson College and a member of SDC and AEA (20+ years-and proud!). Training: Boston Conservatory (at Berklee), Penn State University. www.dianedicroce.com.

Andrew Winans (Choreographer), a New York City-based director, choreographer, dance instructor, and performer, is a graduate of The Boston Conservatory with a B.F.A. in Musical Theatre, emphasis in dance, and The School at Jacob's Pillow. He worked as Assistant Director on the A Chorus Line premier in China, at Shanghai Culture Square. In addition, he has assisted TONY winners Bob Avian (original co-choreographer; revival) and Baayork Lee (original cast member; revival) on numerous other companies and events - including New York City Center, U.S. National Tour, Japan Tour, The Apollo Theatre and The Public Theatre. Andrew recently re-staged the original direction and choreography for A Chorus Line at Algonquin Arts Theatre, nominated for BWW's 2019 NJ Regional Awards Best Production and Best Ensemble Performance. Seen at Feinstein's/ 54 BELOW and The Green Room 42, he is the creator, Producer, Director and Choreographer of Off the Line, a concert series. Other original and associate work has been seen at New York Theatre Barn, National Asian Artists Project, Boston Children's Theatre, New Bedford Festival Theatre, Theatre Workshop Nantucket, Ocean State Theatre Company, Wheelock Family Theatre, Algonquin Arts, The Boston Conservatory and Boston Youth Moves. Numerous music videos are featured on BroadwayWorld.com. www.andrewwinans.com.

The creative team will also include musical direction by Juan Rodriguez. Casting is to be announced in the coming months.

Annie features music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, and book by Thomas Meehan, and is based on Harold Gray's "Little Orphan Annie" comics. The score includes "Maybe," "It's the Hard Knock Life," "You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile," "Easy Street," "I Don't Need Anything But You" and "Tomorrow." The original production earned seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score for its 1977 debut starring Andrea McArdle in the title role. The production ran for 2,377 performances and has enjoyed numerous revivals and national tours.

Under the direction of Executive Producer Wendy Hall, in her inaugural year, New Bedford Festival Theatre is celebrating 30 years of bringing the best of Broadway to southern New England, at the Zeiterion Theatre in New Bedford, MA.

For more information and tickets, visit www.nbfestivaltheatre.com.





