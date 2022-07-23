Cotuit Center for the Arts presents FACB 2022: TAKE YOUR VITAMINS In August

Cotuit Center for the Arts presents "FACB 2022: Take Your Vitamins," written and performed by Christine Ernst, on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 7:30pm on the Main Stage.

Get your yearly dose of FACB as writer and performer Christine Ernst returns with her 11th annual one-woman show and a new fresh and unfiltered collection! Featuring new material and her usual brand of irreverent, mouthy, no-holds-barred humor and story, it's an honest, laugh-out-loud, unforgettable performance.

Paul Babin of the Cape Cod Times wrote that the FACB "might be the best one-person show I have ever seen."

Ernst's show is part stand-up, part storytelling. She combines stories, monologues, and honest and relevant reflections on real life: aging, relationships, family, politics, and the big picture. "It's mostly about not being a jerk, and trying to understand what our work here should be when it so often feels overwhelming," Ernst says. "But don't worry. I'll make you laugh about it all."

Tickets are $25. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.