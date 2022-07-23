Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cotuit Center for the Arts presents FACB 2022: TAKE YOUR VITAMINS In August

Cotuit Center for the Arts presents FACB 2022: TAKE YOUR VITAMINS In August

Writer and performer Christine Ernst returns with her 11th annual one-woman show.

Register for Boston News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 23, 2022  

Cotuit Center for the Arts presents "FACB 2022: Take Your Vitamins," written and performed by Christine Ernst, on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 7:30pm on the Main Stage.

Get your yearly dose of FACB as writer and performer Christine Ernst returns with her 11th annual one-woman show and a new fresh and unfiltered collection! Featuring new material and her usual brand of irreverent, mouthy, no-holds-barred humor and story, it's an honest, laugh-out-loud, unforgettable performance.

Paul Babin of the Cape Cod Times wrote that the FACB "might be the best one-person show I have ever seen."

Ernst's show is part stand-up, part storytelling. She combines stories, monologues, and honest and relevant reflections on real life: aging, relationships, family, politics, and the big picture. "It's mostly about not being a jerk, and trying to understand what our work here should be when it so often feels overwhelming," Ernst says. "But don't worry. I'll make you laugh about it all."

Tickets are $25. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.



Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More Boston Stories

From This Author - Grace Cutler


Quadriplegic Author, Attorney W. Ron Adams To Discuss Memoir On COAL MINE TO COURTROOM On Huckabee
July 23, 2022

Finishing law school can be a daunting challenge, as almost any lawyer can attest. W. Ron Adams did it while confined to a wheelchair, without use of his hands and legs, after a coal mining accident left him a quadriplegic at the age of 19.
Dream North Foundation Debuts “Story Time With Dream North & Friends” In The Bahamas
July 23, 2022

A new Los Angeles-based nonprofit that produces celebratory book reading events for underrepresented foster children locally and overseas.
Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Empowerment Weekend Starts August 12
July 23, 2022

The 9th Annual Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival's Solo Performer EMPOWERMENT WEEKEND.
Ancram Opera House presents AN EVENING WITH THE BENGSONS This Month
July 23, 2022

Ancram Opera House presents AN EVENING WITH THE BENGSONS  at the Circa 1799 Barn in Ancramdale. This special evening with the award-winning singer/songwriter couple begins at 6 pm on Saturday, July 30 (rain date July 31 at 6 pm), and features a live ASL interpreter.
Sinclair Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Season: That Ah-Ha! Moment
July 18, 2022

Sinclair Theatre has announced its 2022-2023 Mainstage Season 'That Ah-Ha! Moment' in Blair Hall, building 2, on the downtown Dayton campus.