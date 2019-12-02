Cotuit Center for the Arts presents "(Fa-La-La) Lee Squared - The Liberace and Peggy Lee Holiday Tour" on Sunday, December 8, at 7:30 PM.

Liberace and Miss Peggy Lee have joined forces for a holiday comeback tour. In this comedy and music spectacle, New York City Bistro and MAC award winners David Maiocco and Chuck Sweeney envision these old school music legends finding their way in the Instagram era.

"Hilarious. Brilliant. Has to be SEEN, not described," wrote the Cape Cod Times about "Lee Squared." Another reviewer called the show "a mix of outrageously flamboyant and comic brilliance. . .pieced together with love and respect."

Long-time friends and collaborators, Maiocco and Sweeney had been performing these iconic characters individually and decided in 2016 that two Lees were better than one (Liberace was known to friends as "Lee"). So, they imagined what it would be like if both were still alive and touring together today, trying to stay relevant. The result is an evening of music and laughter, from the virtuoso playing of Liberace, to the sultry jazz and swing of Miss Lee.

Maiocco and Sweeney are each Bistro and MAC Award Winners, for Musical Direction and Outstanding Impersonation, respectively, and jointly won the 2017 Bistro Award for "Lee Squared" in the category of Outstanding Musical Comedy Duo.

Maiocco, a graduate of The Boston Conservatory, spent two decades in NYC as a music director, Off Broadway conductor, and Broadway orchestra pianist prior to taking on the role of Liberace. He is honored to perform as a licensed artist of The Liberace Foundation for the Performing and Visual Arts in professional theatres nationwide.

Sweeney is a veteran musical theater artist who has performed solo shows as himself and as Peggy Lee in cabarets from Montreal to Miami Beach and points in between. An accomplished actor, he has also had roles in Off-Broadway productions and regional theaters.

For tickets visit: https://artsonthecape.org/explore/lee-squared-1





