Cotuit Center for the Arts presents Cape Cod singer-songwriters Schuyler Grant and Brian Sances, live in concert in the John Weltman Outdoor Performance Pavilion on Friday, September 16 at 7:30pm.

Schuyler Grant is a singer-songwriter based out of Cape Cod. Though driven by his love of the blues, Grant's music is an amalgam of blues, rock, soul, and folk. Cape News described his work as "a rough-and-tumble exploration of hard, blues-driven rock & roll." Schuyler Grant worked with Grammy-nominated producer Jon Evans (Tori Amos, Sarah McLaughlin) on both his first studio EP, 2016's "Moving On," and his second LP, "Until the Last Light Fades," which was released at the end of 2017.

For more than two decades, singer-songwriter Brian Sances has been writing music and performing all over Cape Cod and New England. Brian has performed at Cape Cod Melody Tent, Spire Center for the Performing Arts, Narrows Center for the Arts, and the Cape Media Center. Brian's 4th full length album, "Free to Fly," was recorded in Sagamore Beach with Mike Machaby and features guest appearances by artists like Melic Moon, Sparrow Blue, Soule Monde, Trey Anastasio Band, Brad Conant, and Lydia Leclair.

Tickets are $35, with a $5 discount for members and a $2 discount for seniors/veterans. In case of a cancellation due to weather, the show will be rescheduled for the following Monday if possible, and the Box Office will advise all ticket holders. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.