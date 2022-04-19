Cotuit Center for the Arts Announces 7th Annual Kentucky Derby Gala

Cotuit Center for the Arts will host its 7th Annual Kentucky Derby Gala on Saturday, May 7 at 4:30pm. Tickets are $40, or $30 for members of the Center.

There will be live betting games, a hat parade and contest, entertainment, surprise events, and of course, mint juleps! The race will be broadcast live on the Center's high-definition 26-foot movie screen, so plan to join in and cheer for your chosen horse and jockey.

"This is one of our signature events of the season-a really fun and festive gathering, and it helps to raise much-needed funds for the Center," said Executive Director David Kuehn. "This event will sell out fast, so please pre-order your tickets in advance to make sure that you get into the hottest Kentucky Derby party on the Cape!"

The last Kentucky Derby Gala in 2019 attracted a full house of attendees and raised nearly $8,000 for the Center.

As with past Derby celebrations, there will be opportunities to win some serious cash! The Gala will feature raffles, games, and a silent auction, with the house taking 50% on everything (it is a fundraiser, after all!). Attendees can look forward to a $5 raffle, a $10 raffle, a First-Second-Third betting pool, and a silent "Horse Auction."

"Don't worry," said Kuehn, "We'll have lots of representatives to explain all the rules and odds at the event."

Around 6:30pm, Gala-goers will gather to watch the running of the Derby. After the race, the winners of the Hat Contest and the betting options will be announced.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.