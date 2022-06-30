Cotuit Center For the Arts Announces ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT! Fundraiser

Entertainment Tonight! Cotuit Center for the Arts' annual fundraiser, will be held Tuesday, July 12th from 6-10pm, at the Center. The Gala will feature a fabulous selection of food and drinks along with spectacular entertainment.

"Entertainment Tonight! is the party of the year-a thoroughly fun and entertaining fundraiser that helps us keep high-quality arts programming right here in our community," said David Kuehn, Executive Director of the Center.

Attendees will enjoy a feast of food stations, an oyster bar, and hors d'oeuvres on the grounds of our new outdoor stage, as well as wine, cocktails, and our complimentary full service bar. The Gala will feature an over-the-top stage show on the Main Stage highlighting the best of the 2021-2022 seasons, including numbers from past hits like Piano Men, Elf, Tommy, and Muskrat Love as well as highlights from recent and upcoming shows like Silver Threads, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, and Victor/Victoria. Many of these shows were sold-out smash hits-if you missed seeing them the first time around, now's your chance! The stage show will be followed by pizza and dessert on the patio.

Balcony seating is $100, and orchestra seating is $150. A VIP package upgrade is available for $200, which includes premier reserved table seating with champagne or wine.

Cotuit Center for the Arts is an award-winning arts and cultural nonprofit that provides free and paid programming throughout the year, including art exhibits, theatrical productions, concerts and musical events, educational programs, community outreach, film screenings, special events, and much more. Over 35,000 people attend events at the Center each year.

Cotuit Center for the Arts' ticket sales and other earned income, such as class tuition, facility rentals, and concessions, generate less than half of the Center's operating expenses. To make up the shortfall, the Center relies on donations and fundraising events, including the annual Entertainment Tonight! Gala.

Attire is 'Cape Cod Casual' to 'Anything Goes!' Come and enjoy the best party of the summer.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0 by July 6, 2022 to RSVP. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.