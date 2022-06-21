Cotuit Center For The Arts & Scamps Comedy Productions Present: Summer Comedy With Jim Ruberti & Friends

For four nights in Summer 2022, Barnstable's own Jim Ruberti brings top headlining Boston comedians to Cape Cod, including Dave Rattigan (June 25), Christine Hurley (July 2), Mark Riley (July 9), and Paul Nardizzi (July 16).

The outdoor series Summer Comedy with Jim Ruberti & Friends kicks off Saturday, June 25 at Cotuit Center for the Arts with headliners Dave Rattigan and Mike Karsok.

"We did this last year and it was so much fun," Ruberti says. "Last year the comedians came down to the Cape to hang around, we'd have a messy meal at my house, and leave it for my kids to clean up while we head off to the show. It will pay them back for all that I did for them-like paying for college."

Series Host Jim Ruberti is a Boston comedian and actor who has been entertaining people for over 30 years, starting as a child in the theaters of Cape Cod performing with Broadway actors such as John Raitt or Theodore Bikel. He has been a comic fundraising auctioneer and event host for more than 10 years, and a stand-up comedian working stages around New England. As a stand-up, he's shared the stage with Boston headliners such as Lenny Clarke, Christine Hurley, Steve Sweeney, Paul Nardizzi, and Jimmy Dunn. He hosted the New Year's Eve shows on the Cotuit Center for the Arts stage in 2019 and 2021.

Dave Rattigan (June 25) is one of the most active comedians in Boston, with standup, speaking, creative projects in live streaming and animation (in production), and appearances on television, radio, and podcasts. His CD Dave Rattigan: Thinks He's Funny has been played on Sirius Satellite Radio, and he's performed standup on TV's The Steve Katsos Show. He's done commercials for Olympia Sports and iParty, and performed in Dublin and Kilkenny, Ireland, in a fringe show at the Cat's Laugh Comedy Festival. He's been a featured performer at the Hampton Beach Comedy Festival, the Boston Comedy Festival, Salem Comedy & Spirits Festival, and Women in Comedy Festival. He and Ruberti are co-hosts (with Paul Nardizzi) for the Soccerheads New England podcast, and Rattigan also co-hosts a crime 'n grime podcast called Inside the Line: Real Stories by Real Cops.

Mike Karsok (June 25) is a young Boston based comic making an impression on the scene. Legally blind, his comedy is a blend of observations along with his unique perspective on life. He has performed at The Comedy Studio and The Cabot Theater. He has shared the stage with Paul Nardizzi and Kelly MacFarland.

Christine Hurley (July 2) has become one of the hottest and most requested comedians on New England stages since making her debut on Nick at Night's "Funniest Mom in America." The Plymouth resident loves what she does...making people laugh! Married to Jimmy Hurley and having five kids, Christine is never at a loss for comedic material. Like any great comedian, Christine has an innate ability to see humor in "everyday" situations. For years, she entertained family, friends and neighbors in their kitchens, at barbeques and the grocery store aisles. The only difference now is she uses a microphone and a stage.

David Lamb (July 2) is a schoolteacher by night, comedian by day, and as funny behind a microphone as he is in a classroom. Because of concerns about the health of his students, Dave shut down his comedy career during the pandemic, but did a lot of writing and returned with a vengeance to the comedy stage.

Mark Riley (July 9) is an energetic Boston headliner with a unique perspective on everyday situations. A former first runner-up at the Boston Comedy Festival, Riley was once a professional ice hockey referee (he spent a very short time in the NHL) who also ran a Gymboree. He headlines in Boston as well as playing top rooms in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Atlantic City. Among those he's performed with are Steven Wright, Joe Rogan, and Lenny Clarke. He headlines colleges and corporate shows as well and has worked as an actor in commercials and industrial films.

Liam McGurk (July 9) is a Massachusetts-bred comic based in Boston. He is known for his laid-back demeanor and cerebral, creative material. He produces the weekly show "8 O'clock at 7:30" in Boston and has performed in Thunderfest, Cape Fear Comedy Festival, and Rogue Island Comedy Festival. He was voted Laugh Boston's Funniest Comedian in Massachusetts 2019. He was also the Comic In Residence at The Comedy Studio in Somerville.

Paul Nardizzi (July 16) is one of the country's top comedians, with multiple standup appearances on NBC's Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Comedy Central, and Fox Sports' Best Damn Sports Show Period, as well as regional appearances on NESN. A former winner of the Boston Comedy Festival, Nardizzi is in demand for theater shows, corporate functions, colleges, golf tournaments, and fundraisers. His CD has been played on Sirius Satellite Radio and he's a prolific author of humor books, including the hilarious Things That Might Annoy... series, which pokes fun at Yankee fans, Jets fans, Republicans, and Democrats. He also wrote the hilarious 602 Reasons to Be Ticked Off and The Sarcastic Sports Trivia Book. A former college soccer player and coach, he's also the co-host of Soccerheads New England, a popular podcast that combines humor and news from the world of soccer.

Presented by Cotuit Center for the Arts and Scamps Comedy Productions, all shows will take place at 7:30pm in the outdoor performance space. Tickets are $35, $33 for seniors and $30 for members. Material is suitable for those 18 and up. In case of a cancellation due to weather, the show will be rescheduled for the following Monday if possible, and the Box Office will advise all ticket holders.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.