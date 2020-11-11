Commonwealth Shakespeare Company Presents THE ACTOR'S CRAFT With Amy Ryan and Jason Butler Harner

Tune in Thursday, December 3, at 7:00 p.m.

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company will continue its online series "The Actor's Craft" with acclaimed actors Amy Ryan and Jason Butler Harner exploring the roles of Beatrice and Benedick, the couple at the center of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing. The event, hosted by CSC Founding Artistic Director Steven Maler, will take place on Thursday, December 3, at 7:00 p.m.

"The Actor's Craft" series explores the creative process with accomplished guest actors who have developed their own in-depth relationships with the works of Shakespeare, facing and conquering the complexity of some of his most towering characters. Each event in the series includes readings of passages from a play, interspersed with lively and provocative discussion of how each actor brings his or her own personality and world view to the interpretation of the character.

"The Actor's Craft" is one of three series of online programs under CSC's "PlayOn@CSC" initiative, which also includes the "Shakespeare Reimagined" film series (in partnership with the Coolidge Corner Theatre) and "Tempest Talks," both slated for 2021.

Much Ado About Nothing is one of Shakespeare's most popular comedies. Beatrice and Benedick are two fiery and independent adversaries who gradually come to realize what the audience knows from the beginning, as the couple's turbulent relationship turns into love. It's very much a modern love story, as the characters attempt to navigate issues of strength vs. vulnerability, independence vs. connection.

Amy Ryan began her professional stage career in 1987 and is a two-time Tony Award nominee. She was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the 2007 film Gone Baby Gone, directed by Ben Affleck and filmed in Boston. The role also earned her a Golden Globe nomination and won her a Critics' Choice Award. On television, she had recurring roles in NBC's The Office and HBO's The Wire and In Treatment.

Jason Butler Harner also has an extensive stage career in both the US and the UK and has appeared with CSC on several occasions in the past, including playing the role of Romeo in CSC's 1997 production of Romeo and Juliet. He was recently seen as the drug-addicted FBI agent Roy Petty in Ozark and is currently appearing in the Fox TV series NEXT with John Slattery.

The event is free of charge, but advance registration is required and a donation of $10 per event is suggested. A VIP post-show virtual reception with the artists is available with a donation of $100. (Reception is limited to the first 25 participants to sign up.) After sign-up, the patron will receive a link to view the event.

Speech Recognition Captioning will be used for this event. Patrons who require access accommodations should contact audienceservices@commshakes.org.

Dates, topics, and speakers subject to change.

