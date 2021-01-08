Commonwealth Shakespeare Company Announces Third Offering of THE ACTORS CRAFT With Denis O'Hare on KING LEAR

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's new virtual series "The Actor's Craft" offers a glimpse into the process actors use to bring Shakespeare's characters to life on stage. Each session features a renowned actor talking about the character with CSC Artistic Director Steven Maler and then performing selected scenes and soliloquies.

Next in the series is Denis O'Hare on the character of King Lear, streaming live on Saturday, January 30 at 4:00p.m. Denis won a Tony Award for his performance in Take Me Out and a Drama Desk Award for his role in Sweet Charity. He has appeared in such films as Milk, J. Edgar, and Dallas B uyers Club, and in television series including HBO's True Blood and Big Little Lies; Fox's American Horror Story; and CBS's The Good Wife.

"The Actor's Craft" is one of three series of online programs under CSC's "PlayOn@CSC" initiative, which also includes the "Shakespeare Reimagined" film series (in partnership with the Coolidge Corner Theatre) that begins on January 13 and "Tempest Talks," slated to begin in March.

The event is free of charge, but advance registration is required and a donation of $10 per event is suggested. A VIP post-show virtual reception and Q&A with the artists is available with a donation of $100. (Reception is limited to the first 25 participants to sign up.) After sign-up, the patron will receive a link to view the event.

Speech Recognition Captioning will be used for this event. Patrons who require access accommodations should contact audienceservices@commshakes.org.

Dates, topics, and speakers subject to change.