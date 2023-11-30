Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

Comedian Nate Jackson Brings His SUPER FUNNY WORLD TOUR To The Boch Center Shubert Theatre, May 10, 2024

Comedian Nate Jackson brings his hilarious 'Super Funny World Tour' to the Boch Center Shubert Theatre on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Nov. 30, 2023

Standup star Nate Jackson is hitting the road on a brand new “Super Funny World Tour.”

Known for his hilarious observations and crowd work, Jackson has exploded in popularity thanks to his hilarious videos on social media and his work as Sylvester Ritter on NBC's #1 comedy series The Young Rock.

He will bring his latest standup set to Boston at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre Friday, May 10, 2024. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 am at Click Here.

Nate Jackson has exploded as one of the fastest growing comedians through his viral content and remarkable engagement on TikTok, where he has amassed over 3 million followers and more than 500 million views globally. Jackson is a comedian, actor, writer, and digital creator who sells out comedy clubs and theatres across America.

Nate most recently booked a role in the upcoming feature GOOD FORTUNE directed by Aziz Ansari and was recurring on the hit NBC series YOUNG ROCK. Nate has appeared on SPIRITED (Apple) Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO) Nick Cannon Presents Wild'N Out (MTV), All Def Comedy (HBO), Kevin Hart's Hart of the City (Comedy Central), Off The Chain (Bounce TV), Comic View (BET), and Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks (TruTV). In 2023 Nate was a part of the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival shooting The Surrounded show for Meta. In 2019 Nate was named to the Time Out LA Top 10 Comedians to Watch List. In 2018 Nate recorded a set for Kevin Hart's LOL Live in Montreal at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival.

Tickets are available at the Boch Center Box Office, Click Here, and via Ticketmaster. The Shubert Theatre is located at 265 Tremont Street in Boston, MA.


