Cole Swindell To Perform As Part Of White Claw Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series

Country singer-songwriter Cole Swindell is coming to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Sunday, August 27, 2023 for the White Claw Summer Concert Series. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, June 9th at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $39.50 through June 15th, while supplies last.

Country music superstar Cole Swindell released his fourth studio album, Stereotype, to massive success. The project charted three back-to-back, Platinum-certified, multi-week No. 1 hits: “Single Saturday Night,” “Never Say Never” (with Lainey Wilson) and, most recently, his five-week chart-topper “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” which has garnered three ACM Awards for Single of the Year and Song of the Year (as songwriter and artist) and an iHeart Music Award for Country Song of the Year.

In 2022, Swindell spent a total of 27 weeks in the Top 5 of the country singles chart with “Never Say Never” (8 weeks) and “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” (21 weeks). He released a special duet remix of his smash “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” featuring Jo Dee Messina which garnered an ACM Award nomination for Musical Event of the Year and is included on his new deluxe album Stereotype Broken, which also includes his current rising single “Drinkaby.” In the 10 years since his debut on Warner Music Nashville, Swindell has racked up an impressive 12 No. 1 singles as an artist – 13 as a songwriter – as well as 12 certified Platinum singles (one single at 3x Platinum and four at 2x Platinum), a Platinum-certified debut album (Cole Swindell), a Platinum-certified sophomore effort (You Should Be Here) and a Gold-certified third entry (All Of It). The Georgia hitmaker has over 5.2 BILLION global career streams. His massive, GRAMMY-nominated hit “Break Up In The End” was named the 2019 NSAI Song of the Year. Swindell earned two nominations (Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year) for “Never Say Never” at the 56th CMA Awards. Swindell officially became a headliner on his own in 2018 with his Reason To Drink Tours, and his 2022 Back Down To The Bar Tour. He is currently touring this summer with Thomas Rhett on the Home Team Tour and will again headline this fall on his Twelve Tour.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground.

Gates open at 5:00 PM and showtime is 7:00 PM. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.