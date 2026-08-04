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THE FIREBIRD Will Come to Club Passim in August

Filmmaker Alex Harvey, singer Violet Southard and percussionist John de Kadt make up the ensemble.

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THE FIREBIRD Will Come to Club Passim in August

Multidisciplinary trio The ReMemberers will perform the world premiere of their adaptation of “The Firebird” at Club Passim on August 16, 2026. This fully-immersive, genre-bending performance will kick off the ensemble's 13-date national tour of the show. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

Comprised of filmmaker and musician Alex Harvey, singer/songwriter Violet Southard, and percussionist & poet John de Kadt; The ReMemberers are known for weaving ritual storytelling, global song, and multi-instrumental virtuosity into a prismatic experience that feels part theater, part concert, part ceremony.

This simultaneously musical and theatrical adaptation tells the tale of a man who trades his soul away to an authoritarian tyrant and what it costs to get it back. Presented as a “living ceremony,” this performance features 90 minutes of mythic storytelling through voice, world percussion, and acoustic strings.

The ancient Russian folk tale of “The Firebird” was popularized in the Western classical canon by the world-renowned composer and conductor Igor Stravinsky in his 1910 ballet and accompanying orchestral work, The Firebird.

Club Passim will host The ReMemberers presentation of  “The Firebird” on August 16, 2026, doors at 6:00 P.M. / show at 7:00 P.M. Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138. 

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