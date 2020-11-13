Club Passim To Present Livestream Concert With Multicultural Band Sawaari

Sawaari will stream live for Club Passim on Sunday, November 29 at 7:00 PM.

Multicultural band Sawaari will perform a special livestream for Club Passim on Sunday, November 29 at 7:00 PM. The group is known for their eclectic mix of sounds from across the world, blending Indian taals, Arabic maqams, and trance music from North Africa and Italy. The performance will be streamed on Passim.org as well as Passim's Facebook and YouTube pages. The concert is free, but viewers are asked to make a contribution to Club Passim.

With an emphasis on rhythm, the music Fabio Pirozzolo (vocals and percussion), Jussi Reijonen (oud), Mike Rivard (sintir and double bass), Andy Bergman (sax, clarinet) and Amit Kavthekar (tabla) create together has a searching, exploratory quality that brings together the meditative with the energetic, taking the listener from sparse tranquility to complex syncopations in a moment. Named for a word that means "to ride" in Urdu, Sawaari invites audiences to be transported into a world of rhythm and sound that knows no borders, no limitations.

Sawaari will stream live for Club Passim on Sunday, November 29 at 7:00 PM. The show can be viewed on Passim.org as well as Passim's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Shows View More Boston Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You