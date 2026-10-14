Clint Black and Midland to Headline Season Finale at Innsbrook Pavilion
The concert features a special limited-run tour collaboration between the Class of '89 icon and the Texas-based Grammy-nominated band.
The 2026 Concert Season at SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion in Glen Allen, Virginia will conclude next Friday, October 24th with Clint Black and Midland for an evening of chart-topping country hits.
The show is part of the artists' special limited-run tour of eight exclusive performances. It marks a rare collaboration between one of country music's most iconic voices and one of today's most dynamic bands, bringing together two eras of country music for an unforgettable night of hits and high-energy performances.
Clint Black has one of the most storied careers in modern music. He surged to superstardom as part of the fabled Class of '89, reaching #1 with five consecutive singles from his triple-platinum debut, Killin' Time. He followed that with the triple-platinum Put Yourself in My Shoes, and then a string of platinum and gold albums throughout the '90s. Perhaps most impressively, Clint wrote or co-wrote every one of his more than three dozen chart hits, including "A Better Man," "Killin' Time," "When My Ship Comes In," "A Good Run of Bad Luck," "Summer's Comin'," "Like the Rain," and "Nothin' But the Taillights," part of a catalog that produced 22 #1 singles and made him one of the most successful singer/songwriters of the modern era.
Along the way, Clint has sold over 20 million records, earned more than a dozen gold and platinum awards in the U.S. and Canada including a GRAMMY, landed nearly two dozen major awards and nominations, earned a star on both the Music City and the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and received the prestigious BMI Icon Award at the 73rd annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville on November 18, 2025, recognizing his significant and lasting influence on music and his role in shaping 90s country music. He is currently being honored by the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum with Clint Black: The Hard Way On Purpose, a career-spanning exhibition celebrating his enduring impact on country music.
Footloose and free, working hard and drinking harder, always riding into the sunset or sunrise, GRAMMY-nominated trio Midland makes country music feel viscerally alive and timeless, with songs for people to drink, swing, love and, yes, lose to. Name inspired by a Dwight Yoakam song, the Dripping Springs, Texas-born trio channels a distinctly 21st century post-modern traditionalism, recapturing that classic country essence through thick harmonies, steel guitars and a worn-in cool that has made their music a dive bar staple worldwide. Honed in barrooms, it's a sound that's been imitated but never duplicated since their now 5X PLATINUM, No. 1 “Drinkin' Problem.” Their catalog also includes PLATINUM-certified “Burn Out” and GOLD-certified favorites including “Cheatin' Songs,” “Make A Little” and “On The Rocks.” The band's commitment to the sounds, stories and places that define country music persists in Stages, out now via Blue Highway Records. Braiding Laurel Canyon country-rock, Texas outliers, and a shot of vintage Nashville, the project pulls together the many phases of their journey, further staking their claim as one of country's most engaging acts.
Tickets are available at www.afterhoursinnsbrook.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). This event is rain or shine. No refunds. SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at the Innsbrook Pavilion is located at 4901 Lake Brook Drive in Glen Allen, VA. 23060.
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