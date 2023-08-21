City Winery Boston Presenting Music And Comedy Luminaries This Fall

City Winery Boston continues to cement its reputation as one of the area's best intimate entertainment venues this fall, with a line-up that showcases a wide array of talent from music legends to comedy icons. Tickets are on sale for the full schedule of shows now at Click Here.

Two-time GRAMMY nominee Theo Croker, who DownBeat proclaims “exemplifies the jazz modernist who embraces multiple genres and cutting-edge technology,” takes the stage September 6 at City Winery Boston. Sunday September 10, Come Together: A Multimedia Beatles Experience continues its monthly series at City Winery celebrating the anniversary of the Fab Four's Boston Garden concert in 1964 with special guests Studio Two: A Beatles Tribute recreating the set played at the Garden that night by John, Paul, George & Ringo. The folk era of the 1960's comes alive when The Kingston Trio (all the current members have intrinsic links to, and experience with, the original group) is on the main stage September 11.

The Blind Boys of Alabama, recipients of a Lifetime Achievement GRAMMY, continue their seven-decade career celebrating the sound of the American South, at City Winery on September 16. Singer/songwriters Jill Sobule, whose hits include “I Kissed a Girl,” (the first openly gay themed song to crack Billboard's Top 20), Jennifer Knapp, winner of 4 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, and Rachel Sumner (of the Boston group Twisted Pine) take over City Winery Boston on September 21. Celebrated comedian, actor, and writer Patton Oswalt will share his unique perspective on the world with 2 shows Saturday, September 30.

One of the master film composers and songwriters of the past four decades, Randy Edelman (Gettysburg, My Cousin Vinny) brings “A Weekend in New England,” to City Winery on Sunday October 1. Caitlin Canty, whose music carves a line through folk, blues, and country ballads, celebrates the release of her latest album, Quiet Flame, with an all-acoustic performance on October 5. The following night, October 6, Rust-Belt blues shouter and guitar slinger Larry McCray brings his contemporary blues sound-a fusion of blues, rock, and soul to City Winery.

The Jayhawks plus Freedy Johnson bring their distinctive version of alternative rock and country to town for two shows October 19 and 20. On October 22, The Wild Feathers take the stage at City Winery to celebrate their 10th Anniversary with a new album, Alvarado, released this summer.

Colombian pop-icon Santiago Cruz and his Después de la Tormenta (After the Storm) tour comes to City Winery Boston on November 3. With a career spanning more than 20 years, the singer and songwriter from Tolima is one of the most important Colombian artists in the international pop music scene, winning multiple awards and being nominated for four Latin Grammys. Folk music royalty Sarah Lee Guthrie (daughter of Arlo, granddaughter of Woody) and The Mammals play an Acoustic Brunch at City Winery on November 3. The quintessential New Jersey rockers, The Smithereens, along with special guest vocalist Marshall Crenshaw will have the mainstage rocking on November 17th.

Five-time Emmy-Award winner Jane Lynch along with Kate Flannery, Tim Davis & The Tony Guerrero Quintet will celebrate A Swingin' Little Christmas at City Winery Boston Tuesday and Wednesday December 5 & 6.

City Winery was founded in New York City in 2008 by Michael Dorf to deliver a unique combined culinary and cultural experience to urban wine enthusiasts. Each City Winery offers intimate concerts, food and wine seminars, private event spaces, upscale dining, and a fully functioning winery.

Today, City Winery has physical locations in New York, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Hudson Valley. There are also three other concepts run by the company: City Vineyard at Pier 26, City Winery at Rockefeller Center, and City Winery Chicago at the Riverwalk.

City Winery Boston is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston. For tickets and information on all shows, visit Click Here