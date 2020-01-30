Cirque du Soleil to Premiere New Show UNDER THE SAME SKY in Boston

Cirque du Soleil has announced that its new Big Top production, Cirque du Soleil UNDER THE SAME SKY, written and directed by renowned artist and stage designer Es Devlin, is coming to Boston for its U.S. Premiere. The show, presented by Air Canada, will premiere under the Big Top at Suffolk Downs starting August 29th, 2020. Tickets are now on sale.

While staying true to its roots in astonishing human performances, Cirque du Soleil's 51st original production and 20th Big Top show will bring a bold new visual approach to the Big Top. Vice President of Creation, Daniel Fortin, explains, "In working with iconic visual artist Es Devlin to lead this new creation, we are committed to making a strong and absolutely distinctive creative statement in 2020. This show marks not only the start of a new decade, but also an exciting new era for Cirque."

Through Devlin's exceptional creative lens, high-level acrobatics will be woven within a striking and disruptive visual universe. Spectators will be touched by uplifting choreography and startling physical theatre, and moved by the vibrant musical score, all infused with the warmth of human interconnection. The show's visionary approach will wow fans with monumental kinetic geometry glowing with vibrant color and light, bringing Cirque du Soleil on an exciting visual journey.

"Our intention for this show is to surprise the audience with something that is bold, daring and visually exciting, a fresh creative take on what we are.'' says Creation Director Chantal Tremblay.

Writer, Director and Set Designer, Es Devlin explains further: "At the roots of Cirque are exceptionally skilled humans performing at the limits of what is humanly possible. There are no words, no text. But the strongest story is understood: 2000 people all willing someone not to fall. It's a potent communal experience, a travelling tent full of 2000 strangers, all realizing at once that when it comes down to falling or flying, we all want the same thing."

Cirque du Soleil invites fans to meet under the big top in 2020 to share the experience of this new, surprising and joyful live gathering, a hymn to the vibrant communal experience that only a live show can offer.

Show Team

Here is the Cirque du Soleil UNDER THE SAME SKY creation team.

Executive Producer Yasmine Khalil

Vice President, Creation Daniel Fortin

Producer Gabriel Pinkstone

Writer, Director and Set Designer Es Devlin

Creation Director Chantal Tremblay

Production Director Lucie Janvier

Costume Designer Nicolas Vaudelet

Composers Jade Pybus and Andy Theakstone

Human Performance Designer Daniel Cola

Acrobatic Equipment Designer Jaque Paquin

Choreographer and Collaborating Director Lynne Page

Lightning Designer Jon Clark

Sound Designer Jacques Boucher

Projection Designer Jérôme Delapierre

Ticket Information

Cirque du Soleil's new show will be presented under the Big Top in Boston at Suffolk Downs starting on August 29th, 2020. To live the Cirque Experience to the fullest, VIP and Behind the Scenes packages are available. Tickets for these performances can be purchase online starting today at Cirquedusoleil.com/underthesamesky





