Christina Beam Costume Exhibit Continues At Shakespeare & Company

The exhibit is on view through December 17.
Costume Designer Christina Beam’s exhibit of full-scale, fairytale-inspired costumes Into the Woods will be on display at Shakespeare & Company’s Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre in Lenox, Mass. through December 17.
The public is invited to view the exhibit Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding Thanksgiving weekend.
For more information, visit shakespeare.org, or call the Box Office at (413) 637-3353. Tickets are not required for this event, and there is no cost to view the exhibit.
