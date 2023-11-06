Christina Beam Costume Exhibit Continues At Shakespeare & Company

Costume Designer Christina Beam’s exhibit of full-scale, fairytale-inspired costumes Into the Woods will be on display at Shakespeare & Company’s Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre in Lenox, Mass. through December 17.

The public is invited to view the exhibit Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding Thanksgiving weekend.

For more information, visit shakespeare.org, or call the Box Office at (413) 637-3353. Tickets are not required for this event, and there is no cost to view the exhibit.