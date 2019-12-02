Chris Janson to Perform at Indian Ranch This July

Indian Ranch announced that country singer Chris Janson will perform in Webster, MA on Saturday, July 11th as part of the 2020 Summer Concert Series. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 6th at 10:00 AM; an Insider's Club Presale will take place Thursday, December 5th at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com.

Breakout country star Chris Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter. In the four years since the release of his debut album, the three-time CMA nominee has collected prestigious accolades that place him amongst country music greats. He most recently took home the trophy for ACM Video of the Year for his Gold-certified, inspiring hit song "Drunk Girl," which also earned the Song of the Year title at the 2018 MusicRow Awards and was named one of the "Ten Songs I Wish I'd Written" by NSAI. His chart-topping, double-Platinum smash "Buy Me A Boat" earned the same NSAI honor, making him one in a handful of the industry's most elite artists to earn the title multiple times, as well as the iHeartRadio Music Awards Country Song of the Year. In addition to his own successes, the talented songwriter has lent his pen to industry peers including Tim McGRaw ("Truck Yeah," "How I'll Always Be"), LOCASH ("I Love This Life") and the legendary Hank Williams Jr. ("God Fearin' Man," "Those Days Are Gone").

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch recently opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Already on sale is Grand Funk Railroad on August 9th. More shows will be announced soon.

In addition, Insiders Club memberships and GA Season Passes for the 2020 Summer Concert Series are on sale now. The Indian Ranch Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. GA Season Passes include a general admission ticket to every show in the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and are available at www.indianranch.com.

Tickets for Chris Janson Saturday, July 11th, 2020 go on sale Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM. The Indian Ranch Insider Club Presale takes place Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Gates for Indian Ranch concerts open at 11:30 AM showtime is 1:00 PM unless otherwise noted. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. The Indian Ranch Box Office is currently open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:00AM - 3:00PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.





