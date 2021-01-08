Chester Theatre Company Awarded Cultural Organization Economic Recovery Grant

Chester Theatre Company (CTC) has been awarded a $94,000 grant from the Mass Cultural Council, in partnership with the Executive Office of Housing & Economic Development. This highly competitive, state-wide program saw 424 applications, and awarded 183 grants totaling nearly $10 million. Grants ranged from $1,000 to $100,000.

"For 10 months Mass Cultural Council worked diligently to understand and document the economic devastation the cultural sector is facing from COVID-19," said David T. Slatery, Acting Executive Director, Mass Cultural Council, in the council's January 6 press release. "The Agency is deeply appreciative of the (Baker-Polito) Administration for releasing this vital investment at a critical time. The Governor understands that a thriving cultural sector is key to restoring the state's economy to pre-pandemic levels, and recognized Mass Cultural Council as the key partner to implement his plan to deliver relief efficiently and effectively."

"After such a difficult year," said CTC Producing Artistic Director Daniel Elihu Kramer, "this remarkable grant will help us move forward into 2021 as we make plans to return to live performance. We are grateful to the Baker-Polito administration, and all the agencies involved, for making this critical program possible."