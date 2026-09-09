Chara Percussion Will Present REFLECTIONS: THE WATERS OF LIFE in Brewster

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Chara Percussion will present Reflections: The Waters of Life at the Performing Arts Center in Brewster this October.Performances will take place Friday, October 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 10 at 3:30 p.m.

The program explores the many moods of water, ranging from the serenity of still waters to the force and energy of rushing rapids. The concert will feature impressionistic works by Maurice Ravel and Claude Debussy alongside contemporary music by Philip Glass, Owen Clayton Condon and Rodrigo y Gabriela.

At the center of the program is Pavel Karmanov's Past Perfect, a work exploring the contrasts between pain and beauty, turbulence and stillness.

Chara Percussion brings together the beauty, energy and synergy of percussion ensemble performance, offering audiences a program built around the expressive possibilities of rhythm and sound.

Reflections: The Waters of Life will be performed October 9 at 7:30 p.m. and October 10 at 3:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center in Brewster.

Admission is free for students and youth ages 18 and under. For additional information, call 508-240-2400 or visit Arts Empowering Life.

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