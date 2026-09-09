 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Chara Percussion Will Present REFLECTIONS: THE WATERS OF LIFE in Brewster

The percussion ensemble will perform October 9 and 10 at the Performing Arts Center in Brewster.

By:
Chara Percussion Will Present REFLECTIONS: THE WATERS OF LIFE in Brewster

Chara Percussion will present Reflections: The Waters of Life at the Performing Arts Center in Brewster this October.Performances will take place Friday, October 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 10 at 3:30 p.m.

The program explores the many moods of water, ranging from the serenity of still waters to the force and energy of rushing rapids. The concert will feature impressionistic works by Maurice Ravel and Claude Debussy alongside contemporary music by Philip Glass, Owen Clayton Condon and Rodrigo y Gabriela.

At the center of the program is Pavel Karmanov's Past Perfect, a work exploring the contrasts between pain and beauty, turbulence and stillness.

Chara Percussion brings together the beauty, energy and synergy of percussion ensemble performance, offering audiences a program built around the expressive possibilities of rhythm and sound.

Reflections: The Waters of Life will be performed October 9 at 7:30 p.m. and October 10 at 3:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center in Brewster.

Admission is free for students and youth ages 18 and under. For additional information, call 508-240-2400 or visit Arts Empowering Life.

More on Performing Arts Center, Brewster
Recent Articles
Paul O'Dette to Perform Lute Tribute Honoring 400th Anniversary of John Dowland's Death
Paul O'Dette to Perform Lute Tribute Honoring 400th Anniversary of John Dowland's Death
7/22/2026
Need more Boston Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Boston SHOWS

Brian Henson's Puppet Up! in Boston Brian Henson's Puppet Up!
Boch Center Shubert Theatre (9/27-9/27)
Covenant in Boston Covenant
SpeakEasy Stage Company (9/25-10/17)
Monty Python's SPAMALOT in Boston Monty Python's SPAMALOT
Boch Center Wang Theatre (10/06-10/11) VIDEOS
The Norwegians in Boston The Norwegians
Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre (9/04-10/04)
This Is Your Song: The Elton John Songbook in Boston This Is Your Song: The Elton John Songbook
Norton Singers (10/02-10/03) PHOTOS
By Any Other Name in Boston By Any Other Name
SpeakEasy Stage Company (5/07-5/29)
Born & Bred in Boston Born & Bred
Unitarian Memorial Church (9/20-9/20) PHOTOS
Ballet Hispánico New York: CARMEN.maquia in Boston Ballet Hispánico New York: CARMEN.maquia
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (3/04-3/04)
The Bodyguard in Boston The Bodyguard
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (11/06-11/08)
Spotlight: VAMP'D OUT! A Buffy the Vampire Slayer Drag Tribute Show in Boston Spotlight: VAMP'D OUT! A Buffy the Vampire Slayer Drag Tribute Show
Huntington Theatre, Maso Studio (10/10-10/10)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You