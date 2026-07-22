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Paul O'Dette to Perform Lute Tribute Honoring 400th Anniversary of John Dowland's Death

The BOSTON EARLY MUSIC FESTIVAL artistic co-director will perform at the Performing Arts Center in Brewster.

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Paul O'Dette to Perform Lute Tribute Honoring 400th Anniversary of John Dowland's Death

The Arts Speak Performance Lecture series will welcome acclaimed lutenist Paul O'Dette for a special lecture-performance celebrating the music of English Renaissance composer John Dowland on Saturday, September 26, at 3:30 p.m.

Held at the Performing Arts Center in Brewster, Massachusetts, the free event will commemorate the 400th anniversary of Dowland's death in 1626. O'Dette will explore the composer's music through live performance and discussion, offering audiences an opportunity to experience the works of one of the Renaissance's most celebrated lutenists and songwriters.

O'Dette is Professor of Lute and Director of Early Music at the Eastman School of Music and serves as Artistic Co-Director of the Boston Early Music Festival. 

Admission is free. For more information, call 508-240-2400.

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