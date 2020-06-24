Central Square Theater Presents Virtual Summer Stage

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Central Square Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts welcomes you to join them for their Virtual Summer Stage for youths ages 6-16!

While they can't be together in person this year, they want to offer students an opportunity to learn about folktales, puppetry, scene study, and much more from June 29-August 7, 2020!

Visit https://www.centralsquaretheater.org/education/families/summer-stage/#.XvOMeJNKi3I to learn more and register.

