Jun. 24, 2020  

Central Square Theater Presents Virtual Summer Stage

Central Square Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts welcomes you to join them for their Virtual Summer Stage for youths ages 6-16!

While they can't be together in person this year, they want to offer students an opportunity to learn about folktales, puppetry, scene study, and much more from June 29-August 7, 2020!

Visit https://www.centralsquaretheater.org/education/families/summer-stage/#.XvOMeJNKi3I to learn more and register.



