Central Square Theater Makes Video Recording Of PIPELINE Available For Streaming

After closing the production run of Dominique Morisseau's Pipeline two weeks early on March 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Central Square Theater has announced a multi-camera recording of the production is now available for streaming online. A co-production between The Nora and WAM Theatre in the Berkshires, Pipeline enjoyed a successful run in Lenox, Massachusetts during October 2019.

To both provide access and help sustain Central Square Theater during this time, new audiences have a chance to experience Pipeline with an affordable ticket price to this video stream. Pricing is at a sliding scale beginning at $10. Any payment over $20 will be a tax deductible contribution directly to the Art is Our Activism - Sustain Us Through COVID-19 Campaign.

In this challenging time, leadership at Central Square Theater are acutely aware of how hard the artists that help create Pipeline, have been hit. To this end, we created a profit-sharing model to give a portion of the proceeds with the cast and creative team of the production. This applies to all newly purchased streams of Pipeline. Executive Director, Catherine Carr Kelly states: "The COVID-19 pandemic has been catastrophic for artists who, in the past two weeks, have lost employment at a dizzying rate. Enabling these same artists to benefit from sharing this play with the public provides a lifeline to the artists and helps sustain Central Square Theater."

Tickets granting access to the recorded version of Pipeline are available online at CentralSquareTheater.org or by calling 617.576.9278 x1. The recorded stream of Pipeline is hosted on Vimeo. It can be viewed on smartphones, tablets, and streaming TV devices. Patrons are able to purchase access to the stream until 11:59PM on April 5, 2020.

The Nora and WAM Theatre's production of Dominique Morisseau's Pipeline was directed by Dawn M. Simmons. The cast included Hubens "Bobby" Cius, Alexandria Danielle King, Kevin Craig West, James Ricardo Milord, Barbara Douglass, and Sandra Seoane-Serí. The creative team included Shelley Barish (Scenic Designer), Elizabeth Rocha (Costume Designer), Michaela Carmela Bocchino (Lighting Designer), John Oluwole ADEkoje (Projections Designer), and Greg Smith (Sound Designer). The stage manager is Lauren Burke and assistant stage manager is Lyanne Low.





