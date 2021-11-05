Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Celebrate the Holidays With THE RANDY ANDYS HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA

The Randy Andys will sing your favorite holiday classics with their signature contemporary twist alongside a few of their closest Broadway friends.

Nov. 5, 2021  

On December 4th at 8:00 PM New Bedford Festival Theatre will welcome The Randy Andys Holiday Extravaganza.

Step back in time this holiday season with The Randy Andys for a magical evening of nostalgic holiday revelry. An homage to the televised holiday specials from a bygone era, The Randy Andys will sing your favorite holiday classics with their signature contemporary twist alongside a few of their closest Broadway friends. This unforgettable evening will surely put you in the holiday spirit.

The Randy Andys Holiday Extravaganza will feature: Sarah Hanlon (Jesus Christ Superstar, Show Boat), Alison Mahoney (Evita, Food Network's The Singing Baker), Roslyn Seale (Ragtime, Smokey Joe's Café), and Festival Theatre Alumni Sarah Pothier (Eugene Onegin, 1776) With Special Guests: David LaMarr (Jersey Boys, Kinky Boots) and Napoleon Douglas (Lion King, Jesus Christ Superstar).

Tickets: $25-$35

Tickets are available: In Person at the Zeiterion Box Office, over the phone (508) 994- 2900, or online at zeiterion.org.

Festival Theatre invites audiences to help celebrate the December holidays with Carols and Cocktails, a complimentary holiday party which will take place before and after the December 3rd performance.

Toast the start of the 2021 holiday season with holiday sweets, a cash bar and more!


