Cast Set for TWELFTH NIGHT Outdoor Production at Shakespeare & Company

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Shakespeare & Company has revealed the cast of Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare, directed by Kate Kohler Amory. Often regarded as one of Shakespeare's most playful romantic comedies, Twelfth Night will be performed outdoors July 4–26 at 7 p.m. at Shakespeare & Company's Arthur S. Waldstein Amphitheatre, recently named one of Newsweek's Top 10 Outdoor Theater Venues in the U.S.

Director Kate Kohler Amory said Shakespeare & Company's production celebrates "joyful chaos" through shipwrecks, disguises, mistaken identities, and love run amok.

The cast includes David Bertoldi, Allyn Burrows, Rory Hammond, Tamara Hickey, Nick Nudler, Kirsten Peacock, Ranney, Omar Robinson, J. Austyn Williamson, and Ryan Winkles.

The creative team includes vocal coach Ariel Bock; scenic designers Erika Johnson and Sean Sweeney; Costume Designer Govane Lohbauer; lighting designer Erika Johnson; sound designer Liz Stanton; Assistant Stage Manager Kathleen Soltan; and Stage Manager Hope Rose Kelly.

From July 10–26, the Beer Garden will be open in the Friedman Family Garden Tent from 5 p.m. until Twelfth Night's intermission. Shakespeare & Company's Canine-friendly Night also returns Sunday, July 19, offering well-behaved, leashed dogs their own seats at the production.

Tickets are available now at shakespeare.org or by calling the Box Office at 413-637-3353. Prices range from $27–$105, including fees. Preview performances July 4–9 are 10% less, and Card to Culture tickets for ConnectorCare, EBT, and WIC families are available for $5.

Thanks to a gift from the Virginia & Harvey Kimmel Family Fund of the Philadelphia Foundation, Shakespeare & Company is offering free tickets to patrons ages 22 and under for Twelfth Night and Hamlet this summer. Patrons may redeem the offer online using the code BUDDINGBARDS at checkout or mention the code when calling the Box Office at 413-637-3353.

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