Cast Revealed For TINY FATHER From Chautauqua Theater Company And Barrington Stage Company

Chautauqua Theater Company and Barrington Stage Company have announced full casting for their co-world premiere production of tiny father, a new play by Mike Lew (Teenage Dick) and directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Hand to God). The production will play from June 25 through July 22 at BSC's St. Germain Stage at the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center (36 Linden Street, Pittsfield, MA). Opening night is June 30, 2023.



Following its run at BSC, tiny father will play from August 4-17 at Chautauqua Theater Company (35 Pratt Avenue, Chautauqua, NY).

The production will feature Andy Lucien (TV: “The Blacklist,” “Madam Secretary,” “Daredevil,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) as Daniel and Jennifer Ikeda (Broadway: Top Girls, Seascape; Film: Advantageous; TV: “Elementary”) as Caroline.



Daniel never planned on being a father, at least not in the near future, until he finds himself in the NICU gazing at his daughter born at just 26 weeks. With the humor, heart and help of the night nurse, Daniel has barely 3 months to step up and figure out what it means to be “Dad.”



Scenic design is by Wilson Chin. Costume design is by Tilly Grimes. Lighting design is by Alan C. Edwards. Sound design is by Uptown Works. Production Stage Manager is Andrew Petrick. Assistant Stage Manager is Alden Kennedy.



The St. Germain Stage season also includes Mark St. Germain's critically acclaimed The Happiest Man on Earth, starring Kenneth Tigar and directed by Ron Lagomarsino (now through June 17) and Brian Friel's Faith Healer (August 1-27), directed by Julianne Boyd and starring BSC Associate Artists Christopher Innvar, Mark H. Dold and Gretchen Egolf.



The Boyd-Quinson Stage season features the legendary Tony Award-winning musical Cabaret (June 14-July 8), directed by BSC artistic director Alan Paul, Blues for an Alabama Sky (July 18-August 5) by Pearl Cleage, directed by Candis C. Jones, BSC Associate Artist and Tony Award winner William Finn's A New Brain (August 16-September 10), produced in association with Williamstown Theatre Festival, directed by BSC Associate Artist Joe Calarco and Steinberg Playwright Award winner Sanaz Toossi's Pulitzer Prize-winning play English (September 27-October 15).

