Cape Rep's Bold Company Presents William Shakespeare's AS YOU LIKE IT

Cape Rep Theatre will present the Bold Company's (BoldCo) take on Shakespeare's beloved romantic comedy As You Like It, directed by Julie Allen Hamilton.

In the delightful comedy, As You Like It, witty words and mistaken identity play out, subverting the traditional rules of romance, as young lovers meet in the forest of Arden. Gender roles, nature and politics are confused to reflect how bewildering yet utterly pleasurable life can be.

About Cape Rep's BoldCo

The Bold Company (BoldCo) is a free educational program for 55+ Cape Cod residents wanting to learn the craft of acting through a fun and friendly rehearsal and production process. BoldCo is for those with little to no experience but lots of enthusiasm, designed to open the door for non-actors into the many benefits gained from a life in the arts. Now in its third year, we are thrilled to have over 20 members from across the Cape participating in this amazing free program.

Tickets

Performances will be in Cape Rep's Indoor Theater Friday, March 8 at 7:30 pm, and Saturday, March 9 at 2 pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets are $10, $5 for students under 18, call the box office for reservations and information. Cape Rep Indoor Theater. North Side Route 6A E. Brewster. 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.