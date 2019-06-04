Cape Rep Theatre Presents East Coast Premiere Of UMPO Series

Cape Rep Theatre continues its 34th season with the world premiere of THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY OF SUMMER BLOCKBUSTERS, by Kate Pazakis, June 26 through July 21, Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm.

The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Summer Blockbusters lovingly skewers your favorite summer movies from Back to the Future to The Matrix, taking you on a wild ride from Jurassic Park into Jaws. Cape Cod native Kate Pazakis has made a name for herself on the West Coast with her outrageously popular "UMPO" (or "unauthorized musical parody of") series at L.A.'s Rockwell Table, using popular music and razor sharp wit to lampoon hit movies and today's popular culture. Now she brings her comedic eye to a new original work commissioned for the Cape Rep stage.

The cast features Cape Rep favorites Anthony Teixeira (Shakespeare In Love, Mamma Mia!), Jess Andra (Men On Boats, A New Brain) and Kelly Plescia (Merrily We Roll Along, Mamma Mia!) joined by newcomers Caitlin Gallogly, Nathan Richardson and Djon Alexander.

About Cape Rep's production of UMPO Summer Blockbusters

Written by Kate Pazakis

Orchestrations and Arrangements by Gregory Nabours

Co-Directed by Owain Rhys Davies and Kate Pazakis

Musical Direction by David Kornfeld

Choreography by Dani Davis

Set & Properties Design by Richard Ouellette

Costume Design by Robin McLaughlin

Lighting Design by Susan Nicholson

Associate Choreographer Brandon Simmons

Stage Manager Dana McCoy

Tickets are $35 & $40. Group rates & Student Rush tickets also available, call the box office for details. Cape Rep Theatre, North Side Route 6A E. Brewster. 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.

The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Summer Blockbusters! is presented with the support of Aqua Bar and Snowy Owl Coffee Roasters. Cape Rep's 34th season is made possible through the generous support of Cape Air and Zudy, our 2019 season sponsors. Cape Rep Theatre: professional theater in an intimate setting.





