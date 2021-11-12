Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cape Cod Chorale to Present A WINTERY MIX

Join them at 7pm on Saturday, December 11th or at 4pm on Sunday, December 12th.

Nov. 12, 2021  

The Cape Cod Chorale is presenting their holiday concert, titled "A Wintry Mix." Secular and sacred, lively and lovely songs of winter, and a sing along, ending with all joining in on "Hallelujah", from Messiah, by George Frederick Handel.

Join them at 7pm on Saturday, December 11th or at 4pm on Sunday, December 12th at the historic 1717 Meetinghouse, 2049 Meetinghouse Way, West Barnstable. Tickets are $20 available online at www.capecodchorale.org, at the door, or from a chorale member.

All Chorale members are vaccinated and masked. The audience must be masked and show proof of vaccine or negative PCR or rapid antigen test taken within 72 hours of the concert.

Cape Cod Chorale is led by Danica A. Buckley, Artistic Director and Conductor, and accompanied by Cathy Bonnett, piano. We will be joined by organist, Misao Koyama and percussionist, Michael Dunford.


