Cape Cod Chorale & Choral Art Society Perform 40th Celebration Concerts in May

Cape Cod Chorale (CCC) and Choral Art Society of the South Shore (CAS), two of Eastern Massachusetts' community choral ensembles, join forces this spring in honor of CCC's 40th anniversary season in concert, performing "Mozart and Two Mendelssohns," on Saturday, May 6, 4 pm at Scituate Center for the Performing Arts, 606 Chief Justice Cushing Hwy. (Rte. 3A), Scituate, and on Sunday, May 7, 4 pm at Mashpee High School, 500 Old Barnstable Road, Mashpee. The combined choral ensemble is conducted by CCC and CAS Artistic Director Danica A. Buckley, with rehearsal accompaniment by pianists Ana Glig (CCC) and Mijin Choi (CAS). The concerts feature professional vocal soloists Susan Consoli, soprano, Alexandra Dietrich, mezzo-soprano, Ethan Depuy, tenor, and Dana Whiteside, baritone, in addition to a full orchestra.

The performances of "Mozart and Two Mendelssohns," in a concise description, are noted as a 40th anniversary commemoration featuring "Four Soloists. Three Composers. Two Choruses. One Orchestra." The program features Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's famed sacred masterwork "Requiem", a frequent program highlight for milestone performances, "Hiob" (Job), a short, exciting, not often performed cantata by Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel, composed in 1831, performed as a regional premiere, and Felix Mendelssohn's "Verleih Uns Frieden" - selections from the vast repertoire in the Mendelssohn dynasty, spearheaded by these musically prolific siblings. Though the two choral ensembles are both under Buckley's leadership and direction, it is rare for them to perform together, fitting for such a celebratory occasion.

Steve Musselman, Cape Cod Cod Chorale president remarked, "Thanks to the nine-year tenure of our Artistic Director - Danica A. Buckley - the Chorale has advanced musically and weathered the shuttered months of the pandemic. The inspiration to stage this ambitious program is her declaration to our members and to our community that after forty years, the Chorale is stronger and healthier than ever."

Although this program features two male-composed works, Buckley keenly supports women music creators and is inspired to acquaint a broader audience with female composers. "I love the western canon of Bach, Beethoven, Brahms, and the rest of these great male composers, but I'm also committed to conducting works not previously in the repertoire of the ensembles that I serve, and especially, to conducting works of women composers and poets as well as those of people of color," shares Buckley. "When one looks at today's programming by major orchestras and choruses in this country and abroad, diverse voices are hugely underrepresented. Women conductors are too, but circumstances are changing," she shares.

German composer and pianist Fanny Mendelssohn (1805-1847) composed more than 460 pieces of music attributed mostly to her brother, Felix, as imposed by the prevailing attitude toward working women in that era. A number of her compositions, primarily songs for piano, were originally published in Felix's name in his opus 8 and 9 collections. However, her works are now increasingly performed.

Throughout this concert performance, the 110 performers on stage strive to entertain, educate, and engage in community with those in the audience. Building community is a strong mission of both choruses, and welcoming everyone, from Mozart and Mendelssohn aficionados to first time classical music concert goers, is a goal. They want audiences to be carried away by the beauty of the music, sometimes tinged with sadness, sometimes cheerful, sometimes dramatic, or sometimes peaceful and calming. Spending an hour and a half at one of these performances will inspire all who attend. As Buckley notes, "it's not a stuffy, dusty old performance. Two polished community choruses, four professional soloists, and twenty six instrumentalists will sing and play their hearts out to bring musical joy and inspiration to all. Feel free to come in jeans."

Tickets to "Mozart and Two Mendelssohns" are $25 for adults and students over 18; students ages 18 and under are admitted for free. CAS and CCC are proud to participate in the Card to Culture Program, a collaboration between Mass Cultural Council and the Department of Transitional Assistance, Women, Infants & Children (WIC) Nutrition Program, and Massachusetts Health Connector, broadening accessibility to cultural programming. EBT, WIC, and Connector Care cardholder tickets are $12.50 each at the door only when card is presented, limited to two per card holder; 18 and under free. Scituate performance tickets are available at the door and at choralartsociety.org, and Mashpee performance tickets are available at capecodchorale.org.