Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival Previews 44th Season With New York Benefit Concert

The event is on Tuesday, March 28, 5:30 pm.

Feb. 28, 2023  
Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival Previews 44th Season With New York Benefit Concert

Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival (CCCMF), Cape Cod's foremost summer chamber music presenter since 1979, previews its 44th annual season with a "New York Benefit Concert" on Tuesday, March 28, 5:30 pm, in the Grand Gallery of the historic National Arts Club, 15 Gramercy Park South, New York.

Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival's "New York Benefit Concert" features Artistic Directors Jon Manasse, clarinet and Jon Nakamatsu, piano, joined by guest violinist Kobi Malkin, presenting a rich and varied program of music by Milhaud, Von Weber, and Bartók. Expressing their excitement about the season ahead, CCCMF's Artistic Directors Manasse and Nakamatsu state that they "are thrilled to be opening our 44th season here in New York, a great segue into an August filled with music on Cape Cod that includes a newly commissioned piece, and performances by the Emerson, Danish, and Isidore String Quartets, along with other captivating programs."

Tickets to CCCMF's "New York Benefit Concert" are $100 per person at the sponsor level, or $150 per person at the patron level, available at easy-ware-forms.com/capecodchambermusic/benefit. Tickets are limited to venue capacity; advance purchase is recommended. National Arts Club Safety protocols will be observed, masks are recommended, but not required. For the latest updates on the venue's guidelines, visit nationalartsclub.org. For more information about Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival and its 44th season, visit capecodchambermusic.org, or follow Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival on Facebook.




Shakespeare & Companys Center for Actor Training to Hold Weekend Intensive in March Photo
Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training to Hold Weekend Intensive in March
Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training will hold a Weekend Intensive Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 5.
TCAN Players to Present Ken Ludwigs MOON OVER BUFFALO Next Month Photo
TCAN Players to Present Ken Ludwig's MOON OVER BUFFALO Next Month
The TCAN Players will present Ken Ludwig's Moon Over Buffalo, March 3 through 12, 2023, at The Center for Arts in Natick.
Photos: First Look at Clare Perkins in THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN Photo
Photos: First Look at Clare Perkins in THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN
A.R.T. has released a first look at Clare Perkins in the title role in The Wife of Willesden, which begins performances at American Repertory Theater tonight, Saturday, February 25; opens officially on Thursday, March 2; and closes on Friday, March 17, 2023.
ArtsEmerson Announces Spring 2023 Play Reading Book Club Photo
ArtsEmerson Announces Spring 2023 Play Reading Book Club
ArtsEmerson, Boston's leading presenter of contemporary world theater and film and the professional presenting and producing organization of Emerson College, recently announced the schedule for the Spring 2023 Play Reading Book Club (PRBC).

More Hot Stories For You


Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training to Hold Weekend Intensive in MarchShakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training to Hold Weekend Intensive in March
February 27, 2023

Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training will hold a Weekend Intensive Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 5.
TCAN Players to Present Ken Ludwig's MOON OVER BUFFALO Next MonthTCAN Players to Present Ken Ludwig's MOON OVER BUFFALO Next Month
February 26, 2023

The TCAN Players will present Ken Ludwig's Moon Over Buffalo, March 3 through 12, 2023, at The Center for Arts in Natick.
Photos: First Look at Clare Perkins in THE WIFE OF WILLESDENPhotos: First Look at Clare Perkins in THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN
February 25, 2023

A.R.T. has released a first look at Clare Perkins in the title role in The Wife of Willesden, which begins performances at American Repertory Theater tonight, Saturday, February 25; opens officially on Thursday, March 2; and closes on Friday, March 17, 2023.
ArtsEmerson Announces Spring 2023 Play Reading Book ClubArtsEmerson Announces Spring 2023 Play Reading Book Club
February 24, 2023

ArtsEmerson, Boston's leading presenter of contemporary world theater and film and the professional presenting and producing organization of Emerson College, recently announced the schedule for the Spring 2023 Play Reading Book Club (PRBC).
Moonbox Productions Selects Seven Original Plays By Local Playwrights For Its 2nd Annual Boston New Works FestivalMoonbox Productions Selects Seven Original Plays By Local Playwrights For Its 2nd Annual Boston New Works Festival
February 22, 2023

Moonbox Productions has announced that it has selected seven original plays by local playwrights for its 2nd Annual Boston New Works Festival.  Moonbox will host the 2023 Boston New Works Festival June 22nd – 25th at the Boston Center for the Arts.
share