Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival Previews 44th Season With New York Benefit Concert

Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival (CCCMF), Cape Cod's foremost summer chamber music presenter since 1979, previews its 44th annual season with a "New York Benefit Concert" on Tuesday, March 28, 5:30 pm, in the Grand Gallery of the historic National Arts Club, 15 Gramercy Park South, New York.

Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival's "New York Benefit Concert" features Artistic Directors Jon Manasse, clarinet and Jon Nakamatsu, piano, joined by guest violinist Kobi Malkin, presenting a rich and varied program of music by Milhaud, Von Weber, and Bartók. Expressing their excitement about the season ahead, CCCMF's Artistic Directors Manasse and Nakamatsu state that they "are thrilled to be opening our 44th season here in New York, a great segue into an August filled with music on Cape Cod that includes a newly commissioned piece, and performances by the Emerson, Danish, and Isidore String Quartets, along with other captivating programs."

Tickets to CCCMF's "New York Benefit Concert" are $100 per person at the sponsor level, or $150 per person at the patron level, available at easy-ware-forms.com/capecodchambermusic/benefit. Tickets are limited to venue capacity; advance purchase is recommended. National Arts Club Safety protocols will be observed, masks are recommended, but not required. For the latest updates on the venue's guidelines, visit nationalartsclub.org. For more information about Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival and its 44th season, visit capecodchambermusic.org, or follow Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival on Facebook.