Cape Ann Symphony Reschedules FANTASTIQUE! Concert Due To Weather

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Due to weather conditions, the Cape Ann Symphony has moved The 75th Fantastique! Concert, the opening concert of its landmark 75th Diamond Anniversary season to Sunday, October 4 at 2:00 PM at Manchester-Essex Regional High School auditorium on 36 Lincoln Street in Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA. Tickets for the originally scheduled September 27th concert will be honored at the October 4th concert. Please bring your original tickets to the concert on October 4. Tickets are on sale now for the new concert date : Single ticket prices are $65 for adults, $60 for senior citizens, $20 for students of any age with valid Student ID; $5 for youth 12 years old and under. For information and to purchase subscriptions and single tickets, call 978-281-0543 or visit www.capeannsymphony.org

"A Nor'Easter won't stop the Cape Ann Symphony from launching our year-long celebration of three-quarters of a century of Cape Ann Symphony bringing world-class orchestral music to Boston's North Shore, " says Cape Ann Symphony Board President Tom Mannle, "The 75th Fantastique! Concert has been moved to Sunday, October 4 at 2:00 PM. When we received the news that the Manchester schools, including our concert venue, would be closed due to the weather conditions, our Orchestra Manager Earl Powers and Maestro Yoichi Udagawa, sprinted into action reaching out to our musicians to determine availability for October 4. Thank you to our dedicated musicians for their flexibility, Manchester-Essex Public schools for making the venue available and Earl and the Maestro for their diligence in putting it all together ! This will truly be an historic concert!"

The 75th Fantastique! Concert features an all-French masterworks program spanning from Lili Boulanger's shimmering D'un matin de printemps (Of a Spring Morning), a luminous impressionistic gem by one of the first women to win the prestigious Prix de Rome; to Claude Debussy's evocative three-movement seascape La Mer , painting the ocean from dawn to noon, the play of waves, and the dialogue of wind and sea in glorious orchestral color; and the program culminates with Hector Berlioz's groundbreaking Symphonie Fantastique.

The Cape Ann Symphony Diamond Anniversary Season Opening Concert, The 75th Fantastique! Concert is now Sunday, October 4, 2026 at 2:00 pm at the Manchester-Essex Regional High School Auditorium on 36 Lincoln Street, Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA. Manchester-Essex High School Auditorium is handicapped accessible. Ticket prices are $65 for adults, $60 for senior citizens, $20 for Students of any age with a valid student ID, $5 for Youth (12 years old and under). Season Subscriptions are available. For information or tickets, call 978-281-0543 or visit www.capeannsymphony.org

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