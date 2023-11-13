Cape Ann Symphony Holiday Pops Features Gospel Sensation Renese King

The Cape Ann Symphony's Annual Holiday Pops Concert, returns to kick off the holiday season on Saturday, November 25 at 2 pm at the Dolan Performing Arts Center at Ipswich High School on 134 High Street, Ipswich, MA; Saturday, November 25 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, November 26 at 2 pm at Manchester-Essex High School auditorium on 36 Lincoln Street in Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA. For tickets and information about this Cape Ann Holiday tradition, call 978-281-0543 or visit Click Here

The 2023 Holiday Pops Concert led by CAS Conductor and Music Director Yoichi Udagawa features a program of holiday favorites and welcomes back Boston's preeminent gospel performer Renese King. King last performed with CAS in 2012. Ms. King's array of musical talents have taken her from spiritual and gospel singing at the church podium to timpani playing on the Carnegie Hall stage. She has toured internationally as a percussionist, pianist, and vocalist with a number of Massachusetts based choral and orchestral ensembles. But, it is her soulful and unforgettably moving voice that has piqued her national reputation.

"Our Holiday Pops 2023 will feature a lot of great music to get into the spirit of the Holidays for the whole family," says Maestro Udagawa, " We are also thrilled to have Gospel sensation Renese King join us at these concerts. She is a remarkable musician who I love working with. Her musical gifts are phenomenal - don't miss this opportunity to hear her! The orchestra and I love these Holiday concerts! They are always so joyful and fun - a highlight of our concert season! We can hardly wait to make music together and celebrate the holiday season with you!!"

Maestro Udagawa has planned a program of holiday favorites for the 2023 Holiday Pops including Anderson's Christmas Festival , Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel Overture, Tchaikovsky's Selections from The Nutcracker, Christmas Favorites arranged by Chase, Festive Sounds of Hannukah arranged by Holcomb and a selection of holiday favorites performed by gospel sensation Renese King. A CAS Holiday Pops tradition, all the concerts end with the annual audience Holiday Singalong.

Renese King's array of musical talents has taken her from spiritual and gospel singing at the church podium to timpani playing on the Carnegie Hall stage. Her soulful, moving voice garnered her a Boston Music Award as Gospel/Inspirational Artist of the Year. Often singing her own arrangements, King has performed with many ensembles in the New England area and across the nation. Her voice is featured on the soundtracks of three award-winning PBS documentary films (Emmy, Peabody, and Sundance awards): Freedom Riders (2011), Freedom Summer (2014), and Tell Them We Are Rising (2018). She appears regularly with the Boston Pops, having been a featured and guest soloist in concerts at Symphony Hall and on the Esplanade, in television broadcasts, and on the 2004 CD Sleigh Ride, alongside the Boston Pops Orchestra, Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and Boston Pops Gospel Choir. Renese King is the Executive Assistant to the Vice -President of Berklee College of Music and serves as director of the New England Gospel Ensemble in Boston. She graduated from Berklee in 1990 and from Atlantic Union College in 1987.

Founded in Gloucester in 1951, the Cape Ann Symphony is a professional orchestra of over 70 players from throughout the New England area. They perform a subscription season of four concerts per year plus several Pops and youth concerts. The Symphony Board of Directors named Yoichi Udagawa the Music Director and Conductor of the Cape Ann Symphony in the summer of 2000 after a yearlong search. In addition to his leadership of Cape Ann Symphony, he is Music Director and Conductor of the Melrose Symphony Orchestra, and the Quincy Symphony Orchestra and a cover conductor at the Boston Pops Orchestra. Frequently invited to guest conduct, Mr. Udagawa has worked with many different orchestras including the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra, Nobeoka Philharmonic Orchestra, the Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra of Boston, the University of Texas Symphony Orchestra, the Indian Hill Symphony, the Garden State Philharmonic, the Brown University Orchestra, the Syracuse Society for New Music, the Boston Conservatory Orchestra, the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra, the Newton Symphony, the Austin Civic Orchestra, and the Mid-Texas Symphony. Mr. Udagawa is at home in popular and contemporary music as well as the standard symphonic repertoire. He is known for his relaxed manner and ability to speak from the podium which has helped new audiences as well as enthusiasts gain a greater appreciation for symphonic music. His programs often include premieres of new works – some specially commissioned for the orchestra — as well as great orchestral works across the symphonic repertoire and lively Pops programs. He is also an integral part of the Cape Ann Symphony Youth Outreach programs to area schools.

Cape Ann Symphony's Holiday Pops Concert is Saturday, November 25 at 2 pm at the Dolan Performing Arts Center at Ipswich High School on 134 High Street, Ipswich, MA; Saturday, November 25 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, November 26 at 2 pm at Manchester-Essex High School auditorium on 36 Lincoln Street in Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA, . Single ticket prices are $45 for adults, $40 for senior citizens age 65 and above, $20 for Students of any age with a valid student id; $5 for youth 12 years old and under. For tickets and information, call 978-281-0543 or visit Click Here.