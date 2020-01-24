Caitlin Reese Comes To The Comedy Garage February 13

Berkshire Theatre Group welcomes comedian, Caitlin Reese to the Comedy Garage (located in The Colonial Theatre lobby) on February 13 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $5, with no fees. This show is sponsored by The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank.

Caitlin Reese is a Brooklyn-based comedian and writer with many dualities. There is a currency of energy vibrating high the second her feet hit the stage. Notably, Caitlin was a finalist on Amazon Prime's Comics Watching Comics, and at Gotham Comedy Club's "Ladies of Laughter Competition." She regularly performs at New York Comedy Club, and has been in many festivals including HBO's Women in Comedy Fest.

We suggest early arrival for this event. It is general admission, first come, first served. Must be ages 16+ to attend the Comedy Garage.

Refreshments and snacks will be available at The Garage bar.

Tickets to Comedy Garage: Caitlin Reese are $5, with no fees. To purchase tickets, contact the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield by calling 413-997-4444, or online at www.berkshiretheatregroup.org. Ticket Offices are open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, or on any performance day from 10am until curtain.





