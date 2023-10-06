CYRKUS VAMPYR Immersive Outdoor Halloween Circus Experience to Return to Old Sturbridge Village

CYRKUS VAMPYR Immersive Outdoor Halloween Circus Experience to Return to Old Sturbridge Village After sold-out performances last October, Cyrkus Vampyr returns to Old Sturbridge Village October 6th-29th with wild new acts and demoniacal new twists. A mysterious troupe of performers appear the night after the sudden death of a young girl in a rural New England village. As the night grows darker, they take over the village with performances in the most unexpected of places. Their acts defy gravity. Their voices hypnotize. Their motives are unclear...

 

Cyrkus Vampyr features acrobats, aerialists, fire performers, singers, medical curiosities, comedy, tragedy and everything in between. The cast includes Ashlee Rose Montague as Tatiana, Richard Hankes as Nikolai, Kyla-Ernst Alper as Adriana, Bryce Crumlish as Andrej, Jade Genga as Tasha, Joel Herzfeld as Alexander, Kyle Breen as Ignatius and Andre Sguerra as Dmitry.

 

Cyrkus Vampyr is written and directed by P.J. Griffith with additional materials by Amber Neilson and Andre Sguerra. The experience is produced by ClockJack Productions in association with Rhys Simmons, Samantha Naring, American Circus Theatre and Old Sturbridge Village. Costumes are designed by Carrie Midura. The associate director is Amber Neilson and the assistant director is Eamon Griffith. 

 

Cyrkus Vampyr headlines the “Phantoms by Firelight” festival running 5pm-9:30pm Friday, Saturdays and Sundays October 6th -October 29th at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge. Massachusetts. You may enter anytime. When you leave is up to you.

 

Tickets and more information is available at Click Here 

 

 




2023 Regional Awards


