CYRKUS VAMPYR Immersive Cyrkus Experience Takes Over Old Sturbridge Village

A mysterious troupe of performers appear the night after the sudden death of a young girl in a rural New England village. As the night grows darker, they take over the village with performances in the most unexpected of places. Their acts defy gravity. Their voices hypnotize. Their motives are unclear...

Cyrkus Vampyr is an immersive theatrical outdoor circus overtaking Old Sturbridge Village just in time for Halloween. The experience is rooted in the mythology of the mid-19th century "New England Vampire Panic" as well as the stories of Eastern European circus troupes that toured the young United States at that time. The thrilling cast is made up of multi-hyphenate performers pulled from NYC nightlife and theatre scenes, including extreme-ballet/acrobatic duo Ashlee Montague and Richard Hankes (Cirque du Soleil's Paramour, The Box) as "Nikolai and Tatiana", Elana Valastro (CATS National Tour) as "Tasha", Bryce Crumlish (Last Long Night in Hell) as "Andrej", Brian Klimowski (Alabama Shakes, The Slipper Room) as "Magnus", musician Lisa Nichole Young as "Masha" and Downtown/Burning Man flow artists/fire duo Angela and Vittoria Dimeglio as "The Sisters Fiamme".

Cyrkus Vampyr is directed by P.J. Griffith (Rock of Ages, American Idiot) and is produced by ClockJack Productions, American Circus Theatre and Old Sturbridge Village. The production is managed by Rhys Simmons and stage-managed by Amber Neilson.

Cyrkus Vampyr runs Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Halloween night 5pm-9pm with entrance times throughout the evening at Old Sturbridge Village, 29 Stallion Hill Road, Sturbridge, Massachusetts. (through 10/31/22)

Details and tickets are available at www.CyrkusVampyr.com