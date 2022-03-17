CSC Presents The Stage2 Production Of SHAKESPEARE'S A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company has announced that tickets are now on sale for the Community Performances of our Stage2 Series production of A Midsummer Night's Dream! This year, Stage2 takes up residence at the historic Strand Theatre, located at 543 Columbia Rd in Uphams Corner, a hidden jewel that serves as a cultural and educational resource for all in Dorchester, MA.

Bryn Boice, CSC Associate Artistic Director stated: "We're thrilled to be performing for an in-person audience again! We had been in rehearsal for a week in 2020 before Covid closed us down, and we're pleased that so many of the original cast were able to come back, along with several talented new additions."

A Midsummer Night's Dream will be presented in three open/public community performances:

· Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM Access-Palooza (performance featuring multiple accessibility services)

· Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM

· Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM

All performances are 90 minutes without intermission.

A Midsummer Night's Dream is one of Shakespeare's most fanciful and enchanting comedies, telling the tale of four bewitched lovers as they reckon with jealousy, desperation, and the complications of true love. The production itself will examine the themes of popularity, gender, authenticity, romance, and ideas about kindness, acceptance, understanding and respect. It sets the Fairy kingdom in the free-wheeling late 60s and the Royals and Mechanicals in the stuffy, uptight, mall-culture of the late 80s. The disconnect between these two periods will be emphasized by both music and costume, while the scenic look envelops the audience in the magic of the forest, a place where anything can happen. With the help of chandeliers in the treetops, we can change from enchanting fairyland to dark, foreboding forest with a snap of Puck's fingers.

The cast includes Zoe Abuyuan as Hermia, Siobhán Caroll as Helena, Nettie Chickering as Snug/Lion/Fairy/Peaseblossom, Ekemini Ekpo as Snout/Wall/Moth, Duncan Gallagher as Puck/Philostrate, Jessica Golden as Oberon/Theseus, Alicia Hartz as Titania/Hyppolyta, Jaime José Hernández as Lysander, Jon Vellante as Demetrius, Xander Viera as Flute/Thisby/Cobweb, Regine Vital as Quince/Egeus, and Dylan C. Wack as Bottom/Pyramus. Set design is by Lindsay Fuori, Costume Design by Brooke Stanton, Lighting Design by Amanda Fallon, and Sound Design by Elizabeth Cahill.

Major funding for Stage2 is provided by Paul Kastner. Additional support is provided by the Paul and Edith Babson Foundation and the Massachusetts Cultural Council. This production is a part of Shakespeare in American Communities, a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest. CSC is one of 40 professional theater companies across the nation selected to perform a Shakespeare play with a professional team of actors for middle- and high-schools and conduct related educational activities for students.

Open Captioning will be provided at every performance. ASL interpretation or Audio Description may be available upon request. We are also equipped to respond to other disability-related requests. For questions or more information on accessibility, please email audienceservices@commshakes.org.

The matinee on Saturday, May 7th 2022 at 2:00pm will be an Access-Palooza performance, with access services designed to serve the widest possible cross-section of our community. Available services include Open Captioning (English), American Sign Language (ASL) Interpretation, Audio Description, and Assisted Listening. This performance will also have minor adjustments to sound and lighting levels to make the space more comfortable for individuals with sensory processing concerns.

The Strand is run by the City of Boston, and therefore all performances will follow city-mandated Covid-guidelines, including any vaccination, distancing or masking rules. CSC also reserves the right to add additional protective guidelines where deemed necessary for the safety of all. Please visit our website for the most up-to-date information.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for students. Family Four Packs are available for $10 off the price of individual tickets for two adults and two students.

Purchase tickets to the May 7th and 14th evening performances here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-midsummer-nights-dream-stage2-community-performance-tickets-276042519607

Purchase tickets to the May 7th Access-Palooza matinee performance here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-midsummer-nights-dream-access-palooza-community-performance-tickets-276143381287?aff=erelpanelorg

Additional information is at https://commshakes.org/production/stage2-a-midsummer-nights-dream-2022/

Tickets are still available for student matinee performances on May 5-13 at the Strand. All student matinee tickets are $12.00 for students and chaperones and must be scheduled in advance. Information is at commshakes.org/production/stage-2-a-midsummer-nights-dream/ or contact education@commshakes.org for reservations and additional information.