CASA VALENTINA Returns to Provincetown

From September 20 thru October 1, the Provincetown Theater at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA will revive its critically acclaimed production of Harvey Fierstein’s Casa Valentina for a limited run of 10-performances. During its Cape Cod premiere in May, the Broadway play -- written by the Tony Award-winning icon of Kinky Boots, La Cage, and Torch Song Trilogy – completely sold out its scheduled run, as well as an added extension. “It was a fantastic way to kick off our 60th anniversary season,” says Provincetown Theater Artistic Director David Drake. “Listening to the desires of our community, I’m thrilled that the vibrant and necessary conversation Harvey’s watershed play sparked in the spring can continue into the fall.”

Inspired by the true story of a mid-century sanctuary in the Catskills where heterosexual men dressed as women, Casa Valentina reveals the crossroads of gender presentation, sexual identity, and the significance of community via a disparate group of people whose lives are forever changed upon a visit to the secret lodge in the summer of 1962.

As directed by David Drake, the cast of Casa Valentina includes John Dennis Anderson, Scott Douglas Cunningham, Paul E. Halley, Kenneth Lockwood, Thom Markee, William Mullin, Racine Oxtoby, Dustin Ross, and Laura Scribner. With stage management by Sabrina Kane, the production features scenic design by Ellen Rousseau, lighting design by Stephen Petrilli, and costume design by Carol Sherry.

Casa Valentina will perform Sept 20 – Oct 1, Wednesday – Saturdays at 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm at the company’s playhouse at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA. Tickets can be obtained at provincetowntheater.org.

For further information and updates, please visit provincetowntheater.org, or follow ptowntheater on Facebook and Instagram. Box Office: 508.487.7487.