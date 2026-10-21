CAMP SIEGFRIED Will Feature Panels on Belonging and Coming of Age

NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

WAM Theatre has announced its partnership with the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires to fund the Changemakers for Good education program. WAM's annual philanthropic partnership will help foster welcoming, inclusive, and supportive learning environments in Berkshire County schools.

Each year the theatre company awards a portion of it's ticket revenue to a sister nonprofit working for change in the community.

The Federation describes the Changemakers for Good program as partnering 'with school districts to build a culture of belonging where every student feels represented, respected, and valued. Through collaboration with school committees, administrators, educators, students, and families, the organization helps school communities identify challenges, learn from one another, and develop practical strategies to create caring learning environments where students can reach their academic potential and thrive socially and emotionally.'

WAM also announced it's panel line up for the fall mainstage Camp Siegfried, running in Lenox until Nov 1, with artist talkbacks on Friday, October 23 @ 2:00 PM and Friday, October 30 @ 7:00 PM.

On Sunday, October 25 @ 2:00 PM WAM hosts the panel Who Gets to Belong? Race, Jewish Life, Queerness & Immigration in the Berkshires, featuring Rabbi Barbara Cohen (Congregation Ahavath Sholom Rabbi Emerita), Wendy Healey (Ventfort Hall Executive Director), Louise Heller (Tenement Museum & WAM Literary Committee), and Dara Kaufman (Jewish Federation of the Berkshires Executive Director). Set against the larger history of immigration in the United States, the conversation explores the ways Berkshire communities have navigated exclusion, redlining, antisemitism, racism, and other forms of displacement, alongside the spaces that offered refuge and belonging.

Thursday, October 29 @ 2:00 PM sees the panel Archiving Coming of Age in a Time of Nationalism, featuring acclaimed authors Alexandra Zapruder (Salvaged Pages: Young Writers' Diaries of the Holocaust, alexandrazapruder.com) and Stephen Glantz (Clara's War). The panel discusses how young people experience and document moments of political upheaval, nationalism, antisemitism, and war—and what those records can teach us decades later.

'We see Her story in Camp Siegfried intimately and understand how anyone can be preyed upon by extreme, nationalist ideologies,' said Victoria Bokaer, WAM's Manager of Marketing and Communications, 'It was important for us to tell the parallel stories, of all the young people whose lives were destroyed by that same radical force, and ask what we are doing as a community to combat antisemitism and other forms of prejudice.'

AT A GLANCE:

Friday, October 23 @ 2:00 PM

Artist Talkback

Sunday, October 25 @ 2:00 PM

Panel: Who Gets to Belong? Race, Jewish Life, Queerness & Immigration in the Berkshires

Featuring: Rabbi Barbara Cohen, Wendy Healey, Louise Heller, and Dara Kaufman

Thursday, October 29 @ 2:00 PM

Panel: Archiving Coming of Age in a Time of Nationalism

Featuring: Alexandra Zapruder and Stephen Glantz

Friday, October 30 @ 7:00 PM

Artist Talkback

Featuring: Costume Designer Stella Schwartz

TICKETS AND INFORMATION:

Camp Siegfried

Dates: October 16 - November 1, 2026

Location: Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre, Lenox, MA

Run Time: Approximately 90 minutes

Tickets: Starting at $26. On Sale Now.

For tickets and more information visit: wamtheatre.com/tickets/camp-siegfried/

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 05 Hrs 09 Min 57 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming