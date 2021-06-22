Brown Box Theatre Project Announces Expanded Dates and Library Workshops for Summer Shakespeare Tour!

Brown Box Theatre Project, Boston's premiere outdoor Shakespeare touring company, announced today that NEW dates and FREE library workshops have been added to the company's 10th Annual Shakespeare tour in Massachusetts!

Brown Box's largest tour to date spans 3 regions across the US from Indiana to Massachusetts to Delmarva, featuring free outdoor performances of the comedy Much Ado About Nothing, and a series of "Page to Stage" library workshops exploring Shakespeare's world and words.

Under the direction of Executive Artistic Director and Co-Founder Kyler Taustin, audiences can now enjoy Shakespeare's beloved comedy of trickery, deceit, and masquerade LIVE and on-stage, with bonus workshops for audiences of all ages, thanks to partnerships with local libraries. The expanded 2021 Massachusetts Summer Tour brings Shakespeare to 13 outdoor stages and 4 libraries in August 2021!

All Much Ado About Nothing performances are free, outdoors, and open to all audiences; no tickets are needed. Social distancing through lawn seating, blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. Brown Box's extended tour will also include locations in Indiana (July 2021- 8 outdoor performances and 6 workshops!); and Delmarva (September 2021 - 18 outdoor performances and 4 workshops!). Please visit http://www.brownboxtheatre.org for full performance schedule and rain locations. All library workshops are free and open to the public; some are in-person and some are virtual. Please see each library's website for information and registration.

Since 2010 Brown Box Theatre Project has been committed to reinventing the way theatre is created and consumed, by transforming public spaces into vibrant cultural and tourist destinations. Brown Box has perfected the art of the tour; through unique partnerships with local and state organizations, Brown Box delivers outdoor programming and educational workshops that engage and inspire. Brown Box's touring Shakespeare events include professionally designed sets, lighting, costumes and props, performed by skilled regional actors. Each program is built, performed, and packed away at each location!

About Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing:

"Some Cupid kills with arrows, some with traps." Upon their return from war, a group of soldiers are reminded that life and love are not so black and white. Trickery, jealousy, deceit, and masquerade each play a role in challenging Benedict and Beatrice's scorn for love (and each other) as well as the seemingly unassailable love of Claudio and Hero. Through witty banter and dastardly deception, Shakespeare's beloved comedy, Much Ado About Nothing debates the preconceived notion of how to love and the value of trust.

Much Ado About Nothing will be fully staged in each location, and will feature professional artists, designers, and actors.

Brown Box Theatre Project has announced the addition of 4 "Much Ado About Shakespeare: Stage to Page" Library Workshops, presented FREE to the public during the company's 2021 Massachusetts Summer Tour! Audiences of all ages are invited to join Brown Box Theatre Project in an engaging, exciting exploration of Shakespeare's words and worlds, in partnership with libraries in each touring region. Starting with collaborative relationship-building exercises, we will look at Much Ado About Nothing through its post-conflict scope. What happens when communities, like those in the script, begin to embrace non-traditional ways of thinking? Committed to curating a safe, accessible space for varying skill levels and interests, the workshops will be led by teaching artist, Surrey Houlker. Please see each library's website for information and registration.

