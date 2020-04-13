Brown Box Theater Project Postpones MOX NOX To 2021
Brown Box Theatre Project Executive Artistic Director, Kyler Taustin has released a statement about the company's production of Mox Nox, a new play by Boston Playwright Patrick Gabridge, previously scheduled to premiere in Delmarva and Massachusetts in May-June 2020.
"Dear Brown Box Community,
It is with great disappointment that I write to you today to postpone our upcoming production of Mox Nox. After three years of development, collaboration, and hard work, we were ecstatic to finally share this beautiful story with you, our audiences; it is because we all have put in so much work that I do not wish to take the risk of reaching a final product that might be cancelled due to extension of quarantine. Most importantly, however, with the risks of COVID-19 still so high and the timeline for acceptable public gatherings so unclear, The Brown Box Community's health and well-being are at the forefront of my mind.
Today our play is probably more relevant than ever and will prove to be an important piece of art once we exit this pandemic. I know that this is a major blow to what, at least for me, was one of the upcoming highlights in these dark times. Please know that Brown Box WILL produce this play. Over the last few days, we have created a calendar that will place Mox Nox in the exact same time block in our 2021 season. We acknowledge that this is far away, and the future is quite hazy, but rest assured that you will be able to see this magical production.
I thank you all for your patronage and commitment to Brown Box. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to us at contact@brownboxtheatre.org.
I wish you all well. Be safe.
Kyler Taustin
Executive Artistic Director"