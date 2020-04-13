Brown Box Theater Project Postpones MOX NOX To 2021

"Dear Brown Box Community,

It is with great disappointment that I write to you today to postpone our upcoming production of Mox Nox. After three years of development, collaboration, and hard work, we were ecstatic to finally share this beautiful story with you, our audiences; it is because we all have put in so much work that I do not wish to take the risk of reaching a final product that might be cancelled due to extension of quarantine. Most importantly, however, with the risks of COVID-19 still so high and the timeline for acceptable public gatherings so unclear, The Brown Box Community's health and well-being are at the forefront of my mind.

